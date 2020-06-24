Frightened, angry, essential: This is American labor during the coronavirus pandemic. Decades of economic trends and legal shifts have tilted the balance of power in the employer-employee relationship toward corporations and away from workers. This means that, months into the pandemic, millions of low-wage workers are still facing an impossible choice: their lives or their livelihood. But it need not be this way. And as businesses reopen, workers such as Lambert need more say in how.

At the moment, they have very little. For millions, the choice is to quit into the worst job market in 90 years or continue working under potentially dangerous conditions. As a general point, lower-income, less educated workers in the United States make far less than their counterparts in other wealthy countries do, depriving them of a financial cushion that might allow them to quit. They are much less likely to be represented by a union to help them argue for higher wages, better benefits, and a safer workplace. And they are more likely to get sick and die at work.

“Economic issues are life-and-death issues,” says Sharon Block, the executive director of the Labor and Worklife Program at Harvard Law School. “What COVID has done is illustrate the life-or-death nature of those economic issues in a very accelerated time frame.” Indeed, the country’s health crisis is at least in part a worker-safety crisis: 1,500 employees of the Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York City have fallen sick, along with nearly 5,000 meatpackers, 700 employees of a major Detroit health system, hundreds and hundreds of farmworkers, and many fast-food employees.

The federal government has done little to protect these or any other workers. Congress passed some temporary paid sick leave and is discussing protecting companies from virus-related lawsuits. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has declined to give employers clear rules to follow, let alone make them mandatory and enforce them. Some states and cities and many private businesses have acted with more urgency.

In an interview, David Tovar, the McDonald’s vice president for U.S. communications and government relations, noted that the restaurant in question is under the management of its franchise owner, but said that McDonald’s was following the situation closely. He also stressed the changes the company had made to its business operations to ensure customer and employee safety. It has “taken weeks of evolution,” he said, understanding government ordinances, consulting with health experts, and working with suppliers and restaurant operators. “We’re in a situation where we’re operating in a very safe and efficient way for our customers and our crew.”

