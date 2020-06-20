These three developments suggest the three components of the Trump endgame for 2020:

1) Attack the independence and integrity of the legal system;

2) benefit from foreign help and trust that by the time the help is proved, it will be stale news of scant interest to anybody; and

3) benefit from voting obstacles, particularly those that will impede black voting, and super-particularly those that will wedge apart the Democratic coalition on racial lines. (The Trump administration is not directly to blame for the coming mess in Kentucky—states manage elections—but it clearly relishes such situations.)

The Trump campaign is crude in its methods. It’s oafish to claim, as Barr did, that somebody “resigned” without getting the resignation first. Trump has used more subtle means in the past. He apparently regarded the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., Jessie Liu, as insufficiently obedient to his demands for a prosecution of former FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe. Trump got rid of her by announcing her promotion to a big job at the Treasury Department. Once Liu resigned her U.S. attorney post, Trump then withdrew her nomination to the Treasury job. (Admittedly, that trick can be used only so many times before its targets get wise.) Liu was replaced by Tim Shea, a close adviser to Barr.

Still, oafs can get the job done. Barr has made it his personal mission to protect Trump cronies on the wrong side of the law—and to thwart officials investigating those cronies.

Roger Stone: Stone was convicted on charges of obstruction of an official investigation, false statements, and witness tampering. He was proved to have repeatedly lied under oath. All four prosecutors in the case signed a memo recommending a sentence of seven to nine years, based squarely on federal sentencing guidelines. Then Trump erupted in a Twitter tirade against the recommendation, and Barr intervened to override his professionals and recommend a lesser sentence. In an interview with ABC, Barr complained that Trump’s tweets got in the way of Barr doing “his job.” Yet in the end, Stone was sentenced to only 40 months, less than half the original prosecution request.

Michael Flynn: Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to federal investigators. Again, Barr intervened in the case, this time via his ally the acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., who had replaced the tricked-into-resigning Liu. Barr and Shea sought to withdraw the prosecution of Flynn altogether, despite his guilty pleas—a course so startling that the judge in the case sought outside guidance from another retired federal judge, John Gleeson. Gleeson, in a written report, blasted the Barr-Shea actions as a “gross abuse of prosecutorial power.” He dismissed the justifications for the last-minute change of course as “obviously pretextual” to disguise the truth that the “decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President Trump.”