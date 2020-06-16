As I interviewed dozens of San Antonians at the food bank’s distribution center at the Alamodome in mid-April, a few things stood out. Very few had needed food assistance before the coronavirus outbreak. The unemployment rate in the area had rocketed to 13.7 percent that month, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, but that number didn’t account for all the people who remained employed but had had their hours reduced. Most of the people I spoke with remained employed in what would have been gainful work—among them were mechanics, customer-service workers, home-care aides, and food-service workers—but whether they had lost their jobs or just had their hours cut, they needed help now because they had never been able to save much money. Almost everyone I spoke with who was employed had been treading water since the Great Recession of 2008 and the painfully slow recovery that followed.

Annie Lowrey: As usual, Americans must go it alone

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Guerra estimated, the San Antonio Food Bank was feeding about 60,000 individuals a week. During the outbreak, he told me, that number went as high as 180,000, but now seems to have settled at around 120,000. “Seventy percent of the people who were gonna be in these distribution lines had never gotten food from the food bank before,” he said. “These are people who lost their work, lost their income. They didn't have the ability for financial savings along the way. They were just living pretty hand to mouth.”

San Antonio, a city of more than 1.5 million whose population is almost two-thirds Hispanic, is heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industries, which have been particularly hard hit by the epidemic. It is also one of the poorest and most unequal cities in America: Two-thirds of San Antonians make less than $50,000 a year. While the city’s wealthier residents cluster around its northern crest in spacious homes with glistening pools, the rest of the city struggles with a housing crisis that has made rents soar while wages have stagnated.

I made my way down the endless line of cars wrapping around the Alamodome. Most of the people I saw wore masks, either store-bought or cobbled together. They carefully leaned out of their driver-side window to answer my questions, their stories revealing a troubling consistency. Although a few had recently seen their finances improve, most had been struggling since the 2008 recession and the anemic recovery that followed. Very few of the people I spoke to saw a culprit—while some were inclined to blame the Trump administration, and others held the Chinese government responsible, the vast majority saw the pandemic as an unlikely event no one could have planned for.

“Our schedule’s been cut to basically three days a week now, so I worked on Wednesday and I’m off until next Thursday,” Michael, a mechanic at a nearby Toyota dealership, told me. (Like some others with whom I spoke, he declined to offer his last name.) His girlfriend has also seen her hours cut. “She’s maybe five hours a week at work; she does business marketing,” he said. “We’re just trying to make it by.”