Three district courts immediately enjoined the rescission as arbitrary; one of the district judges blocking it gave the Department of Homeland Security a 90-day grace period to offer a genuine explanation for why DACA was illegal. The new homeland-security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, responded with a boilerplate memo basically just saying that she had no need to rethink the decision, because DACA was unlawful. But that, under administrative law, was not the only thing she was supposed to decide: There were issues of how to wind down the program, and how to protect those who relied on it, that she barely nodded to.

In the litigation that followed, the administration’s approach was “We don’t got to show you no stinking reasons.” These questions were, in the words of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), “committed to agency discretion by law,” and thus no business of judges.

That none-of-your-business argument is sometimes correct, but it has become the solicitor general’s go-to trope under Trump in a wide variety of areas, and may be wearing a bit thin. In this case, the government argued that DACA itself was a simple “nonenforcement” decision, and thus not reviewable in court. But the majority wasn’t having it. DACA set complicated procedures and offered benefits (relief from deportation), Roberts wrote; that was reviewable.

The Sessions memo and the rescission memos, Roberts then wrote, did not come close to fulfilling the APA’s procedures: “DHS was ‘required to assess whether there were reliance interests, determine whether they were significant, and weigh any such interests against competing policy concerns,’” Roberts wrote. The agency did not even pretend to do that.

Here, the opinion touched on what we all know the case really was about—the lives of DACA recipients and of the extended families, communities, and institutions they live and work in. These people have emerged from the shadows and registered with DHS, thus putting themselves at risk if the program is ended. Everyone (even Trump in a rare moment of calm) acknowledges the hardship an end to DACA will inflict upon people simply for having been brought here as children.

Roberts’s opinion was careful not to say that these “reliance interests” will make any rescission unlawful; it said that the law required DHS to examine them and explain its decision to override them. “DHS may determine, in the particular context before it, that other interests and policy concerns outweigh any reliance interests,” Roberts wrote. “Making that difficult decision was the agency’s job, but the agency failed to do it.”

Without foreclosing a new rescission, this part of the opinion served notice that five justices are listening to the argument that lives are at stake, and that an end to DACA will take a toll not just on DACA recipients themselves, but that it will extend to “200,000 U. S.-citizen children, to the schools where DACA recipients study and teach, and to the employers who have invested time and money in training them.” If in fact those real people and real lives have infiltrated the judicial imagination, that would bode ill for a new rescission coming before this Court.