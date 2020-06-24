Read: The LGBTQ-rights movement is changing, and so is the Supreme Court

Three cases were before the Court, ultimately decided under the caption Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia. The facts were simple: Two cisgender gay men, Donald Zarda and Gerald Bostock, and one transgender woman, Aimee Stephens, were fired just because of their sexual orientation or transgender status. The question for the justices to answer was also simple: Is it discrimination under Title VII to fire someone for being LGBTQ? The discriminating employers argued that it was not. They claimed that discrimination against someone for being LGBTQ is wholly different from sex discrimination and that in 1964, when the law was passed, no one would have imagined the Civil Rights Act covering LGBTQ workers. The Court rejected the employers’ argument, and in a stunning, unequivocal, and sweeping opinion held 6–3 that “an employer who fires an individual for being [LGBTQ] fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.” When I saw the decision, I almost couldn’t breathe. It felt impossibly hopeful.

Though the majority applied clear textualist principles, which are often praised by conservative legal advocates, the outcome is an incredible and sweeping win for civil rights. While the Trump administration and the employers who fired plaintiffs Stephens, Zarda, and Bostock would have excluded LGBTQ people from the law’s protection—based in part on the idea that LGBTQ people were despised in 1964—the Court rejected that invitation. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote, “But to refuse enforcement just because of that, because the parties before us happened to be unpopular at the time of the law’s passage, would not only require us to abandon our role as interpreters of statutes; it would tilt the scales of justice in favor of the strong or popular and neglect the promise that all persons are entitled to the benefit of the law’s terms.”

This was also a rebuke of the notion the employers and the United States put forward that “no one” would have anticipated applying Title VII to LGBTQ people in 1964. This, of course, is part of a long history in public and legal discourse of erasing the existence of LGBTQ people, particularly trans people, from history. This idea that we are “new” and recently emerged from thin air erases the fact that we have always been here, leading movements for justice. From Pauli Murray, who led the movements for race and gender justice beginning in the 1930s and ’40s to Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson, who fought against police violence in the ’60s, our legacy stretches back before 1964. Justice Gorsuch affirmed this: “The employers assert that ‘no one’ in 1964 or for some time after would have anticipated today’s result. But is that really true? Not long after the law’s passage, gay and transgender employees began filing Title VII complaints, so at least some people foresaw this potential application.”