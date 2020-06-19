The research team that worked on the 2001 report, led by Scott Ellsworth, now a professor at the University of Michigan, had talked to approximately 300 people. A story Ellsworth heard multiple times was about white people unloading bodies from trucks on a street near the Canes. In the 1970s, an elderly white man reported seeing bodies on a sandbar near the site after the massacre. “He counted 68 bodies laid out on it. He then goes the next day again … and they were gone,” Ellsworth told me.

Last summer, another piece of evidence emerged: an expense of $90 of ice on the city’s ledger from the month of the massacre. Discovered by Warner’s daughter, Betsy that amount would have paid for hundreds of pounds of ice. “The ice plant was right by the Canes,” Ellsworth said. “We thought they might have used that to try to preserve the bodies while they’re trying to figure out what to do with them.”

In 2019, the effort to locate the graves started again after a nearly 20-year hiatus. Evidence pointed to three potential sites in downtown Tulsa and one further south. In October, the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey used ground-penetrating radar to search for anomalies that could indicate the presence of graves at the Canes, nearby Newblock Park, and an area of unmarked graves at Oaklawn Cemetery. They found anomalies at Canes and Oaklawn Cemetery. Preliminary excavations at Oaklawn will begin next month.

“I think the community needs to recognize that this is traumatic for black people,” Wright told me. “It's traumatic just having to go through the process of searching for mass graves.”

The local newspaper reported anywhere from 30 to 176 dead. The president of the NAACP—who had traveled to Tulsa from New York—estimated in the days after the massacre that 150 to 200 black people had died. The 2001 report estimated that up to 300 lost their lives to the violence. In his interview with Warner, Patty said the bodies were buried in secret to keep the death count low. Today, there is still no official count.

The violent events that took place around the site of tomorrow’s rally have a long and layered history. “We can’t talk about the history of Black Wall Street without first talking about the history of Native Americans in Oklahoma when it was all Indian territory,” Wright said.

When people of African descent first came to Oklahoma, the nation that enslaved them was not the United States, but rather a group of five Native American tribes—the Choctaws, Chickasaws, Seminoles, Creeks, and my tribe, the Cherokee Nation. Slavery ended in Indian territory with a series of treaties that guaranteed the people who had been enslaved—now called freedmen—citizenship in the tribes. The first black communities in Oklahoma were established by these tribal citizens. By 1920, “Oklahoma had more all-black townships than any other state,” Brown, of the Greenwood Cultural Center, told me.