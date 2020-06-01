No, for Trump this past week, only one victim of abusive law enforcement was worth talking about: his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump actually does not mind police misconduct, even violence, as a general matter. Back in the summer of 2017, speaking to police officers on Long Island, the president urged them not to take such care to protect suspects. “I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice.’ Like when you guys put someone in the car and you’re protecting their head [with your hand]? … I said, ‘You can take the hand away, okay?’” The comments were so inappropriate that the then-head of the Drug Enforcement Administration wrote an email to his entire workforce reemphasizing the importance of “Rule of Law” and “Respect and Compassion” in response to the president’s “condon[ing of] police misconduct regarding the treatment of individuals placed under arrest by law enforcement.”

Given this history—and the Long Island comments were not an isolated incident—it’s not really a surprise that night after night, as protesters have gathered across the country to express grief and anger over the persistent police abuse of black Americans, the president has instead voiced an instinctive identification with the police. The past few days have seen numerous unjustified arrests and injuries, and even police attacking demonstrators with cars. Yet to the extent that Trump has weighed in about the police’s behavior at all, it has been only to encourage officers to be more violent.

But don’t think that Trump is incapable of mustering outrage over the misconduct of law enforcement. He actually spends a lot of time and energy speaking on the matter. It’s just that, as far as he is concerned, misconduct appears only when the law enforcement in question is directed at him.

The most recent focus of Trump’s righteous indignation at supposed abuses of power by whom he calls “dirty cops” is the case of Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the course of the bureau’s investigation into Russian election interference. In recent weeks, the Justice Department turned Flynn’s case upside down, requesting that the court dismiss the prosecution on the grounds that he had been railroaded by FBI investigators. And on Friday, the administration declassified the FBI transcripts of Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak—the subject of Flynn’s lies to the bureau.

All this has been done in the name of demonstrating the impropriety of the Flynn prosecution—if not quite the man’s innocence, certainly the extent to which he was a victim of unconscionable wrongdoing by the FBI. “A BIG day for Justice in the USA!” Trump tweeted when the Justice Department moved to drop the charges against Flynn. When it was announced that the call transcripts would be publicly released, he retweeted a message suggesting that the documents would show Flynn’s blamelessness—and, indeed, that’s what Flynn’s defenders went on to argue when the materials became public.