The expedited removal system currently is designed to cover noncitizens without legal documentation who are apprehended within 100 miles of the United States border after having been in the country for less than two weeks. Expedited removals begin when an immigration officer determines that a noncitizen lacks legal authorization to be in the United States. That is also how expedited removals end—noncitizens are removed “without further hearing and review,” subject to one narrow exception. (If a noncitizen indicates an intent to apply for asylum, then an asylum officer will assess their eligibility for asylum. The asylum officer’s determination is also final.)

The government had defended the expedited removal system by arguing that its expansive immigration powers are not subject to constitutional constraints like the suspension clause and the due-process clause. That idea originated in the Chinese Exclusion Cases of 1889 and 1893, which suggested that the Constitution does not apply to noncitizens who are seeking entry into the United States or to noncitizens challenging deportation. The cases upheld laws that barred Chinese nationals from re-entering the United States, as well as laws that deported Chinese laborers who did not have a certificate of residence or a white citizen willing to testify on their behalf.

The Court upheld the laws on the ground that courts should not second guess the political branches’ response to “vast hordes of its people crowding in upon us.” The Court defended this principle with further racist vitriol: “If the government of the United States … considers the presence of foreigners of a different race in this country, who will not assimilate with us, to be dangerous to its peace and security … its determination is conclusive.”

In 2016, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit relied on these doctrines to uphold the expedited removal system. That court reasoned that “an alien … has no constitutional rights regarding his application” to enter the United States, and that noncitizens therefore have no right to judicial review of their detentions or removals.

The Supreme Court had other options. The Court could have instead turned to Boumediene v. Bush, a 2008 Supreme Court decision that had found that the suspension clause applies to noncitizens who are outside of the territorial sovereignty of the United States (specifically at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba). The Court could now have applied this same logic to persons who are physically, but perhaps not lawfully, present in the United States. But no, the Court instead turned to the Chinese Exclusion Cases, which provide an excuse to ignore Boumediene and other cases. Citing a slew of cases that relied on the Chinese Exclusion Cases, the Court concluded that undocumented immigrants lack rights under the due process clause, and that the Constitution guarantees no right to judicial review of removal proceedings to deport people from the United States, even though removals can in some cases amount to a death sentence. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s predecessor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, had authored Boumediene. It is hard to think that Justice Kennedy would have joined such a broad evisceration of his prior decision.)