PruneYard?

If that name doesn’t ring a bell, don’t feel bad—even for First Amendment nerds, PruneYard is obscure. Maybe its inclusion is just random: Slapdash lawyers sometimes cite inapposite cases to lend their pleadings a touch of spurious dignity. (I once knew a legal scholar who footnoted the word soufflé with a Supreme Court case about hot-dog carts.) So perhaps some eager junior staffer was just plugging a case unread into the text.

But I’ve been wondering whether the citation is a legal Easter egg, a hidden sign pointing to the direction that William Barr’s Justice Department would like to take the law. If the administration is serious about raising PruneYard as a rallying cry for internet regulation, it would mark yet another curious deformity that Trumpism has imposed on what was once called conservatism. Because PruneYard was, until now, considered a disgraceful liberal assault on property rights. It may be a harbinger that Trump seeks to apply a new kind of eminent domain to cyberspace.

PruneYard began on a November day in 1975, when a group of high-school students set up a card table in the Pruneyard shopping center near San Jose, California. They were seeking signatures on a petition opposing a United Nations resolution condemning Zionism as “a form of racism and racial discrimination.” Security personnel told them they couldn’t do that without management’s permission, and they left.

The students sued, arguing that the expulsion violated their rights under both the First Amendment and the California Constitution’s separate guarantee of the right to “petition government for redress of grievances.” A trial court rejected the claim. It noted correctly that the U.S. Supreme Court, only three years before, had decided in Lloyd Corporation v. Tanner that the First Amendment did not protect the right of anti-war protesters to enter a private shopping center to distribute leaflets.

“The essentially private character of a store and its privately owned abutting property does not change by virtue of being large or clustered with other stores in a modern shopping center,” Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr. wrote for the 5–4 majority in Lloyd. The owners’ property rights, he said, trumped the free-speech rights of the leafletters—exactly the result that conservative legal theory would dictate.

But the California Supreme Court, confronted with the student signature-gatherers in PruneYard, took a different path. The state’s constitution trumped those same property rights, the justices decided. Lloyd, they reasoned:

does not preclude law-making in California which requires that shopping center owners permit expressive activity on their property. To hold otherwise would flout the whole development of law regarding states’ power to regulate uses of property and would place a state’s interest in strengthening First Amendment rights in an inferior rather than a preferred position.

The Pruneyard’s owners, relying on Lloyd, took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court—and lost, 9–0. The justices reasoned that states have a general power to regulate property interests within their borders, and could, if their constitution provided, require property owners to allow speech activities that the First Amendment doesn’t mandate.