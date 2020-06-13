Openly lawless behavior by police officers thrives on their belief that they have a license to be brutal and that no one will hold them accountable for their actions. The filing of state charges against Chauvin and his three alleged accomplices — and the announcement of a federal criminal investigation into George Floyd’s death— are an important step toward correcting this often-deadly belief system. But this sort of prosecution needs to be much more widespread, and not only for the incidents that draw public rage. That’s largely because police officers have grown accustomed to the idea that even if a few cases are prosecuted, only the most egregious ones will ever see a courtroom, and even then a jury might not convict. Police officers have seen high-profile acquittals in enough cases, including Philando Castile’s in Minnesota, and few-enough prosecutions overall, to support the calculus that their lawlessness doesn’t carry much personal risk. And as we can see, the behavior that calculus fosters threatens American democracy.

Of course, prosecutions of individual bad actors (or groups of them) alone will never be enough to quell racist and authoritarian policing, which is not a “bad apples” problem but a systemic one; we need comprehensive criminal-justice reform for that. But they are an important tool that neither state nor federal prosecutors have ever used to their fullest extent. There are many reasons for this. One is that too many prosecutors identify and are in active partnership with the police. A starting place to change that would be to create prosecution units in every jurisdiction that are independent of police departments and specialize in prosecuting police misconduct.

But even prosecutors with an interest in fighting police abuse (myself included) can be too hesitant to bring police-misconduct cases, especially when the bad conduct unfolds quickly or doesn’t result in a serious physical injury. For example, prosecutors often decline to charge violent shoves like the one inflicted on Martin Gugino by officers of the Buffalo Police Department, or similar conduct such as punches, kicks, or slams into walls, doors, or the ground, especially when the resulting injuries aren’t severe. Existing laws with difficult burdens of proof (and which are indeed in need of reform) are one reason. Another is that prosecutors often substitute their own judgment for that of a jury; that is, they decide against bringing charges in certain cases not because the conduct isn’t criminal, but because they assume a jury won’t find the evidence compelling enough to convict. These decisions are by no means easy, but this overly self-defeating approach obviously isn’t working and needs to change now.

Prosecutors’ most fundamental duty is not to win convictions, but to seek justice. This is the moment for them to embrace that fully by aggressively bringing cases that address the broad scope of police violence and misconduct—the pepper-sprayings, beatings with batons, violent shoves to the concrete, and baseless arrests—that happens regularly.