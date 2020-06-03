Adam Serwer: Trump’s warped definition of free speech

The distinct significance of Trump’s words is likely to be more and more obscured as his administration escalates its operational response to the protests. This principle achieved surreal cinematic precision on Monday during Trump’s first public remarks on the protests from the Rose Garden. While Trump threatened to send the military into cities and states that fail to establish order, officers across the street shot tear gas and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters gathered near Lafayette Square, in an apparent effort to clear the area for the president’s photo op in front of St. John's Church.

Yet as the escalation continues—as Customs and Border Patrol officers flood D.C., and the Pentagon prepares U.S. military troops for possible deployment to Minneapolis—Trump’s words continue to matter. These include the dozens of tweets he has issued in the past few days, promising to bring the full weight of the federal government down on protesters. Trump’s tweets are, on their face, clear interpretive acts. They are designed to affect, in real time, the definition of law and order meted out in the streets.

First, on Thursday, Trump tweeted, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The suggestion was clear: Damage to property might well be met with deadly force. He walked back the comment but then doubled down when he retweeted Sunday, “This isn’t going to stop until the good guys are willing to use overwhelming force against the bad guys.” These tweets contain what lawyers would call proportionality and necessity assessments about what kind of government response is warranted against the protesters. The notion that property crimes warrant violence against human beings is the rot at the root of much police violence: The officer who crushed George Floyd’s neck until he died did so after Floyd allegedly attempted to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. But with thousands of police officers and protesters now clashing in the streets, Trump’s statements are all the more significant because the parameters of lawful use of force promulgated by the country’s 18,000-plus police departments are notoriously variable, inexact and subjective. A 2018 report by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights explains that “quantifying the appropriate amount of force in a given situation can be difficult and debatable.” Trump’s statements on how protesters should be treated could be used to fill in the gap.

Second, Trump’s tweets purport to identify the culprits responsible for the violence. On Saturday, Trump tweeted, “It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!” He went further, assessing the motives of the alleged perpetrators and explicitly concluding that their cause—the protest of the unlawful killing of George Floyd—is a pretext: “The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble.” And he explained how the pretextual protests should be handled with a retweet proclaiming that “the radical-left formally divorced itself from America last night,” labeling the protesters “domestic terrorists and enemies of the United States,” and declaring that “they should be treated as such.”