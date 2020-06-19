The monument’s defenders have long claimed that it was simply a memorial to the dead rather than an attempt to glorify the Confederate project or defend white supremacy. Student activists and historians have worked to challenge such claims.

As I argued along with my colleagues in the department of history in a 2016 report, evidence of the racist intent behind the Confederate monument at UM was damning—but inferential. The conclusions we drew built upon the work of fellow professional historians and have come to be accepted by most current campus residents, but we continued to fend off allegations that we were merely imposing our own interpretation on a monument that represented “heritage, not hate.”

We had been forced to make do with what we had, knowing that a key piece of the historical record was missing. Despite our dogged efforts to find the full text of the dedicatory address given by Charles Scott, a Rosedale attorney and a candidate for governor, at the May 10, 1906 unveiling of the monument in various archives and a variety of publications, it proved elusive.

We knew that locating this speech could be a turning point in the debate. A graduate student’s 2018 discovery of the oration given during the dedication of the University of North Carolina’s Confederate monument, in which the speaker boasted that after Appomattox he had “horse-whipped a negro wench until her skirts hung in shreds, because … she had publicly insulted and maligned a Southern lady,” had effectively neutralized the claim that the monument was designed only to honor fallen soldiers. The text of that speech helped cut through all the cross talk, counterclaims, and mythmaking to lay plain the racism at the core of the project.

What better captures the original meaning of memorials, after all, than the words of the memorialists themselves? These speeches were designed to articulate what those who gathered to sanctify such monuments perceived themselves to be doing.

When I finally uncovered Scott’s speech in the Vicksburg Herald during a casual late-night search through newspapers.com on June 12, however, it was even more plainspoken about the white-supremacist legacy of the Confederacy and Confederate soldiers than I had expected.

Much of the address, to be sure, is boilerplate Lost Cause rhetoric, the likes of which we still sometimes hear today. Scott, perhaps clad in the Confederate uniform he often wore while campaigning for governor that year, defended the right of secession, asserted that slavery was a “mere incident” to the Confederate cause, and exalted the gallantry of Confederate soldiers and the nobility of white southern women.

Toward the end of the speech, however, Scott gave voice to the kinds of explicitly racist ideas that modern defenders of Confederate monuments generally no longer air publicly. The “crowning glory” of Confederate soldiers, he declared, was their service “during the nightmare called the reconstruction,” when they “boldly, aggressively, and intentionally overrode the letter of the law, that they might maintain the spirit of the law and preserve Anglo Saxon civilization.” Rather than singling out the war itself, in other words, Scott called attention to Confederate soldiers’ actions in the Reconstruction years that followed, when the former Confederate states were reincorporated into the Union and white southerners violently resisted the elevation of black southerners to full equality.