Kevin Wack: American justice isn’t impartial anymore

It is no derogation of Zelinsky’s integrity and courage to note that the scandal he details was obvious the minute it happened. And so it has been at almost every turn of the story.

Democratic Party emails were hacked? By whom? The responsibility of Russian military intelligence for the hack was well documented by May 2016.

What was the purpose of the hack? That was revealed in real time, too. The emails were handed over to WikiLeaks and published in June and October of 2016.

Did Trump encourage the hacks? Yes, on live television, on July 27, 2016. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press,” he said.

Did Trump or his campaign offer Russia anything in return? Yes, at the very time the emails were being released, a member of his campaign team intervened to alter the Republican platform to excise pro-Ukrainian language, and Trump gave an interview to The New York Times in which he criticized NATO and said he doubted that he would defend Estonia against a Russian attack.

Did Trump or his campaign have advance knowledge of the second round of WikiLeaks dumps? Roger Stone tweeted on August 21, 2016: “Trust me, it will soon [be] John Podesta’s time in the barrel.” Phishing John Podesta was, of course, how Russian intelligence obtained the cache posted by WikiLeaks in early October.

Did Trump depend heavily on Russia? While the full story of the Trump Organization’s plan to build a tower in Moscow would not emerge until after the election, an abundance of evidence before November 2016 suggested that Russian investors had been crucial to the survival of Trump’s companies since the financial crisis of 2008. That evidence included Donald Trump Jr.’s video to investors in Moscow, in which he stated: “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets.”

Was Roger Stone a conduit to WikiLeaks? On October 2, 2016, Stone joined Alex Jones’s radio program and said he’d been “assured” of more anti-Clinton WikiLeaks dumps to come. Just as Stone promised, one arrived on October 10.

David A. Graham: We still don’t know what happened between Trump and Russia

Of course, many important details about Trump’s involvement with Russia emerged somewhat after the fact. It was not until the summer of 2017 that the country learned of Donald Trump Jr.’s June 9, 2016, Trump Tower meeting. He had received an email offering a meeting with a woman represented to him as an agent of the Russian prosecutor general, who would provide “official documents” that would “incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia.” (“If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” he replied.) It was not until the release of the Mueller report in 2019 that Congress and the public learned that Trump’s then–campaign chair, Paul Manafort, had shared proprietary polling information with an associate linked to Russian intelligence.