President Donald Trump’s tweets opposing mail-in voting have helped open up a partisan divide on the issue at the national level. Most local election officials of both parties, however, recognize that greater use of the mail is necessary, despite the associated challenges. According to recent surveys, most voters agree. Every effort should be made to reduce the density of voters on Election Day and during early voting, and an expansion of mail balloting is essential to doing so.

Still, Americans desperately need safe polling places in November as well. Voter behavior is highly resistant to change. Many Americans have voted in person their entire adult lives, and some view it as an expression of civic pride and duty. Still others do not trust the postal system to deliver their ballot or have absorbed the criticism by Trump and others and, on principle, will not vote by mail. People with certain disabilities may vote more easily in person, as may those who need language assistance.

In a survey we recently conducted of registered voters in Pennsylvania, roughly half said they would vote in person in the fall. Even among primary voters who cast a mail ballot, 20 percent said they were likely to vote in person in the general election. Most of those who failed to vote in the primary but plan to vote in November said they will do so in person.

Especially for new or infrequent voters, certain aspects of absentee voting may seem strange. They may have difficulty navigating the websites to request a ballot. They might be surprised to learn that, when mailing back their ballot, they must sign the outside envelope so that election officials can verify their signature. In recent New Jersey elections, for example, as many as 10 percent of the ballots were not counted because they arrived late or had technical deficiencies. Mail-in voting procedures trip up some groups more than others. When we analyzed data from Florida, we found that African Americans, young people, and first-time voters were less likely to have their mail ballots counted because of lateness or noncompliance with these technical requirements.

Finally, Election Day polling places represent an indispensable fail-safe for voters who do not receive their mail ballots on time. During the primary season, jurisdictions with little experience in voting by mail have been overwhelmed by the number of mail ballots that need to be processed. In Wisconsin earlier this year, for example, more than 10,000 voters requested absentee ballots that they never received. A local federal judge thought that merited an extension of the deadline for casting them. But his decision was quickly overruled the day before the election by a narrow majority of the United States Supreme Court. This left voters literally out in the cold, as those who never received mail ballots now had to wait in long lines in places such as Milwaukee, which opened only five polling locations.