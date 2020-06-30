Read: The nightmare that colleges face this fall

In part, that’s because campus leaders’ incentives don’t align with those of their communities. College executives are worried about the economic costs of students who don’t enroll or who won’t pay for housing. At public institutions such as the University of Georgia, presidents and provosts are also playing games of political chicken with their state system, legislature, and governor. At rural ones, such as Amherst and Penn State, the decisions campuses make about the fall could save or destroy the college towns in which they are located. Rather than facing the difficult choices the situation demands, many of these leaders are hiding under the cover of realpolitik, hoping that rising case counts will make decisions for them. Others are cowering behind fantasies. They can do so because they have little incentive to do otherwise.

That got Frick thinking: What incentives do perk the ears of university leaders? One of them is college rankings, especially the annual U.S. News & World Report roundup of “best colleges.” Parents and prospective students rely on the guide when considering colleges, as do presidents and trustees when they’re jockeying for professional station relative to “peer” and “aspirational” institutions. Some even build raising their rankings into their strategic plans, or tie improvements to executive bonuses. If public safety and community wellness won’t move campus leaders, maybe the rankings would, she reasoned.

So Frick and her University of Georgia colleagues created a spreadsheet that compared policies at state flagship campuses across the nation. “After compiling the data, we all kind of stared at it and realized, there’s something wildly out of sync,” Frick told me. They found that among the top 20 public universities, a list that includes UCLA, the University of Virginia, and the University of Michigan, only two did not have some provision to require masks in classrooms: Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia. The finding turned some heads. “That’s when public discussion of COVID-reopening plans went from being a passing curiosity to an urgent matter of community safety and academic integrity,” she said.

The incentives that motivate collegiate leaders, and the ways in which their performance is evaluated, clash with the needs of campuses and their constituents. The urgency that has erupted around the coronavirus and antiblack racism this year should inaugurate a new era in evaluating college success, one in which schools are measured not based on their wealth, but on the virtues they embody in their operations, and on the justice they achieve within their communities.

The absurdity of a numerical ranking mechanism for colleges becomes apparent the moment you look at how U.S. News calculates it. The methodology reads like a Dungeons and Dragons character sheet: 8 percent for class size; 10 percent for high-school-class standing; 4.4 percent for first-to-second-year student retention, and so on.