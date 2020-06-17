Though Ukraine was the case that got Trump impeached, Bolton argues that Trump committed plenty of other impeachable offenses. He says Trump repeatedly tried to halt criminal investigations that were troublesome to autocrats in China and Turkey. “The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life,” writes Bolton, who reported the cases to Attorney General William Barr—apparently naively viewing Barr as a defender of the law rather than a zealous henchman of the president.

Though Barr proved no help, Bolton argues in the book that Democrats in the House might have been—and lambastes them for what he views as a dereliction of duty in the course of their impeachment:

These and innumerable other similar conversations with Trump formed a pattern of fundamentally unacceptable behavior that eroded the very legitimacy of the presidency. Had Democratic impeachment advocates not been so obsessed with their Ukraine blitzkrieg in 2019, had they taken the time to inquire more systematically about Trump’s behavior across his entire foreign policy, the impeachment outcome might well have been different.

Bolton’s complaint is valid as far as it goes. Because they were in such a hurry—largely for reasons of the political calendar—Democrats moved hastily, leaving many stones unturned, even on the Ukraine matter. The result was an incomplete picture of Trump’s behavior, though the image that emerged from the impeachment was plenty damning on its own.

But Bolton must shoulder some of the blame, though he continues to try to shrug it off. He said at the time that he would testify to the House only under subpoena, but also said he wanted a court to weigh in on whether he was legally required to appear. Democrats, fearing this would take months, gave up and moved on. Bolton then said he’d appear before the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed, without a court decision, but the Senate failed to subpoena him on a mostly party-line vote, with only two Republican senators in favor of issuing a summons.

The information Bolton had to share is indeed disturbing, but he could have stepped up and made it public at any point before now. Everything in the book is material he believes is not classified, so he is not risking national security by publishing it. At the same time, he is taking a risk by defying the White House to publish the book—but if he was going to take that risk anyway, why not take it when the information could have aided the impeachment investigation?

Graeme Wood: John Bolton knows what he’s doing

Bolton’s judgment that the “outcome might well have been different” is probably naive. Not a single Republican voted to impeach in the House. Only one, Mitt Romney, voted to convict in the Senate, on one count. Just two voted to subpoena Bolton. Are these the actions of a GOP caucus that was willing to have its mind changed, no matter how damning the facts?

The irony is that even though Bolton’s account of Trump’s shamelessness and corruption didn’t emerge in time to be considered during Trump’s impeachment and trial, it is perhaps even more poignant in the summer of 2020 than it would have been in the fall of 2019. As the impeachment wrapped up, the president faced a new crisis: an emerging virus in China. In the early weeks and months of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump was extremely conciliatory, praising China’s and Xi’s work in (supposedly) containing the outbreak. Although Bolton was gone from the White House by then, and so can’t offer a direct account, it isn’t hard to see the president’s timid initial handling as an extension of the same impulses that led him to endorse the Uighur concentration camps: He believed that he needed Xi’s help to get reelected, and could ill afford to alienate Beijing.

Later, as China’s duplicity and inefficacy in containing the virus became clear, and as he sought someone to blame for the growing challenge the coronavirus presented, Trump’s rhetoric turned, and he became critical of Xi. By then, it was too late. COVID-19 was already spreading quickly and devastatingly through the U.S., aided by the White House’s bumbling response. The pandemic’s death toll has now exceeded 100,000 and is headed toward 200,000. An embittered former bureaucrat’s account of Trump’s behavior toward China is unlikely to be more than a marginal drag on the president’s reelection prospects—but the coronavirus that Trump downplayed to appease China could very well sink his second-term hopes.