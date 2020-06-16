It’s hard not to share such disdain for Bolton’s conduct. And with the disdain necessarily comes cynicism. How can the man who only last year refused to appear to tell a mere piece of this story before a formal congressional proceeding now spill his guts on a wide range of issues? The hashtag #BoycottBolton has been making the rounds on Twitter. As Norm Eisen—who served as counsel on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment—tweeted, “John, we begged you to testify in impeachment. We tried everything, right up until the very last minute of the trial. You persistently refused. Now you want us to feel sorry for you & buy your book? Forget it.”

But there is another side of Bolton—one that should prevent people from being too dismissive of what he might have to offer. Among other things, Bolton is a very smart man who had direct access to the president for a long time. He is certainly the most senior official of the Trump administration to come forward with what appears to be an extremely detailed story about it. Of course, he’s not alone among former senior officials in condemning the president, to be sure—most notably, former Defense Secretary James Mattis recently issued his public judgment about Trump over the president’s response to protesters demonstrating against the police killing of George Floyd. Yet although Mattis’s statement was powerful, it was also short and conclusory. He did not tell the story of his service under Trump. Bolton here is, by contrast, promising to describe what happened over the more than 450 days of his service in the White House, at a level of detail that will take up hundreds of pages.

Peter Beinart: John Bolton spoke up when other Republicans didn’t

There is also a difference between Bolton’s account and those of former officials such as Jim Comey, which have been extremely detailed but described interactions with the president that were limited in number and took place over a short period. “Anonymous,” who published first an op-ed in The New York Times and then a book warning of Trump’s dangerous leadership, characterized the president but—presumably to protect his or her own identity—did not provide narrative details. Still other officials who have told tales have been less senior and have not purported to delve into the weightiest matters of state.

Objectively, 600 pages of Bolton’s account of his tenure is an interesting proposition—interesting because of the information he had access to, interesting because of the portfolio of issues he dealt with, and interesting because of his close-up view of the president over more than a year.

So how should one approach Bolton’s book?

The best answer is to treat the book—and its author—bloodlessly, as a source of information that needs to be evaluated with due consideration for the source but without an instinct to either valorize or condemn. Bolton has a story to tell. It is very likely a story worth hearing. To absorb it implies no heroism or redemption for the man. It is not an embrace. It is possible to hear his story while maintaining one’s disdain for his behavior. The relationship is transactional.