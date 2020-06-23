Practicing self-government as an undocumented person therefore goes beyond voting or running for office and extends to the everyday actions required for us to do our jobs and provide for our families. We use the law, the media, grassroots organizing, and the legislative process not only because we seek to move the country to deliver on its aspirations, but also because it is the vehicle through which we humanize our lives and the lives of those we hold dear. It is the way we individualize our lives, thus resisting the ways in which the political process often homogenizes our experiences. We practice a rich self-government, one that has also been practiced out in the streets over the past month by protesters calling for the end of police brutality and institutional racism.

Some critics nonetheless point out that undocumented immigrants have broken immigration laws, and reject our agenda as merely a lawless and purely self-interested movement, unconcerned with the broader values that bind Americans to one another. Many of these critics repudiate our advocacy as a set of unscrupulous demands that lacks dispassionate civility, motivated instead by what James Madison called in “Federalist No. 10” a “common impulse of passion.”

Setting aside the notion that one should be “dispassionate” when advocating for one’s livelihood and rightful place in one’s home, what the Court couldn’t ignore is that we, despite not being recognized as Americans, have directed our energies to mobilizing the vision of America as a republican accomplishment that is achieved through constructive politics and dialogue—an America that is more than an aggregation of individual preferences. Precisely because we don’t have access to the established channels of the political process—the ability to vote or run for office, for example—our activism demands an exceptional commitment to an America made better by persistent action that stirs the sentiments of the community. For this reason, we seek to be recognized not as a depraved faction destructive of the common good, but as full Americans—part and parcel of the body politic. When DACA recipients argue that “home is here,” we are also saying that we are part of a whole.

Our activism is therefore an act of hope. We help breathe life into a contradictory ideal: that despite its deep imperfections, America can be perfected through collective civic action. Undocumented immigrants practice self-government to secure what the Supreme Court in Trop v. Dulles called “the right to have rights”—the set of social and political rights (health care, education, voting, safety-net protections, etc.) that have come to be attached to “legal” citizenship in America. But, we also practice self-government to achieve “the right to have rights” in the way Hannah Arendt used the phrase—to be seen as more than faceless abstractions in the political community, and to have our voices count in the issues that affect us. And, by lodging protest, creating legislation, and participating in institutions, we have been actively working toward the latter; we are members in the common political world that all Americans share. Now we are just waiting for the law to catch up—for the law to see us as individuals and recognize what we mean when we say, “Home is here.”