It also would represent the sort of policy change conservatives claim to espouse: The doctrine epitomizes the worst kind of “legislating from the bench” and is the opposite of “strict constructionism,” textualism, originalism, or whatever else you believe conservative judicial philosophy to embody. It encourages overreach by all government officials, not just police. And it substitutes government fiat for what could be more efficaciously handled by normal risk markets, under which we all regulate the daily risks we take based on the price a jury might impose on us for choosing unwisely.

The Supreme Court should have taken the chance to get rid of qualified immunity, as the Court invented it in the first place. Qualified immunity has no basis in constitutional or statutory text or history. Justice Clarence Thomas in fact dissented from Monday’s denials, going further than he had before in expressing misgivings about qualified immunity, even suggesting that future plaintiffs consider challenging additional constraints on civil-rights actions. But it is now clear that Congress will need to act in this area. While it has come to be mainly applied, and is now being debated, in the context of police abuse cases, qualified immunity was intended to shield a wide range of government officials. In doing so, it sets up a noteworthy catch-22, in which officials cannot be found liable if no one has ever been found liable for precisely the same conduct before.

The argument for such immunity is that government officials—including presidents and police officers—shouldn’t be distracted from performing their duties by the threat of lawsuits, unless they know, or at least should know, that what they’re doing is wrong. Let me give you an idea of how distracting such a lawsuit would be from the performance of one’s duties in a properly functioning society.

I once represented a college student who had been walking with his girlfriend past Philadelphia’s tony Rittenhouse Square. A police officer drove by and suddenly, without signaling, made a sharp turn in front of them as they stepped into the crosswalk, almost striking the young woman and provoking the student to yell, “Nice turn signal, asshole!” The officer slammed on his brakes, got out, threw the kid against the car, handcuffed him, and hauled him off to jail. Thankfully, this officer also had the presence of mind to write in his official report that he had arrested the student for yelling, “Nice turn signal, asshole!” It took a five-minute phone call to Philadelphia’s chief deputy city solicitor to arrange a settlement and, presumably, a good talking-to for that officer.

Of course, most public officials don’t confess in writing to violating constitutional norms, and historically, qualified immunity’s proponents have been concerned that liability would take police off the job to defend themselves against lawsuits. But the increasing availability of video footage—whether from official sources or ubiquitous phone cams—means that the specter of a beleaguered bureaucrat or upstanding patrol officer spending precious hours defending frivolous accusations is often a red herring. Very simply, these offenses are real, documentable, and easily dealt with—if the government is acting in good faith.