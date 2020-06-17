Adam Harris: The nightmare that colleges face this fall

For more than 30 years, I have worked in the football industry as an agent representing NFL players and coaches at both the college and professional levels. The game on the field has changed, and not always for the better, in my view. But off the field, the business of college and pro football has flourished. In the NFL, just about every major constituency—owners, coaches, league officials, union executives, and players—has been paid exceedingly well, and in many cases obscenely well.

College football, too, has been a feast. The list of those dividing up billions of dollars in television and other revenues has included NCAA administrators; conference commissioners and administrators; university athletic directors and other college officials; football coaches, especially head coaches; university fundraising campaigns and the administrators who run them; and coaches from the majority of college sports that, unlike football and basketball, do not generate enough revenue to pay for themselves.

Do you see who is not invited to this feast?

The players. To put it bluntly, the players are getting screwed. In exchange for their labor, they receive scholarships—but nothing commensurate with the contribution they make to colleges’ bottom line or to the lavish lifestyles of coaches and administrators. No other country puts athletes through a system that essentially declares, You do the work, we keep the rewards, and you get nothing. It’s a cruel and unjust system, and American sports fans tolerate it, right out in the open. That talented young black men have been unable to share in the bounty of college-football revenues is a stark illustration of inequality, particularly when a majority of the people in power in college athletics are white.

The lack of compensation for college football players has bothered me greatly for many years—so much so that I tried to create an alternative development route for top football players. Though pro hockey and baseball have a farm system, football doesn’t have one. But meaningful change has been slow to come to the college sport, principally because as a Florida State football player, Camren McDonald, recently told The New York Times, players have no voice in how college football is run.

Many commentators have rightfully railed against this system for years, and recently, state legislators—from red and blue states—have passed legislation aimed at reforming this system. Recent state bills protecting athletes’ right to their own “name and likeness” would allow college football players to commercialize their image, but these measures merely nibble at the edges of a larger problem. Worse still, college athletic directors and the NCAA already are lobbying Congress for limitations to such legislation.