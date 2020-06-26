And then third, when he reopened, cities across the state begged him to allow them to tailor safety precautions like requiring a face mask. The governor prohibited that, and that was a big mistake. And, you know, it’s embarrassing that he’s backtracked and found a way to suggest that cities or counties like Bexar County have figured out his riddle of what his order allowed or didn’t allow.

What you see in the governor’s actions is that Republican politicians in this state have gone too long without any real scrutiny or competition. And that’s what you get: people whose policies are not well thought out or are able to only play to their base instead of following the advice of public-health professionals. And it’s amazing that in 2020, in a state that is as wealthy and populous, and in many ways forward-looking, as Texas, you still have that throwback kind of leadership in the governor’s mansion.

Serwer: COVID-19 has had a huge economic impact on the state and the country. Unemployment remains really high, but there have been some signs of uptick in economic activity. Does Congress need to do more and, if so, why?

Castro: Oh, absolutely. I mean, you know, they passed the HEROES Act in the House. I hope that that becomes law, or a version of that. It included elements that I and others have been calling for on the housing front, especially. One of the big gaps in the CARES Act was a lack of direct rental assistance. [The HEROES Act] includes $100 billion in direct rental assistance. We’re about to face this perfect storm for people of color in this country in a few weeks when we have a wave of evictions dealing with the pandemic and its effects that have already hit communities of color and low-income communities the hardest.

We’re continuing to grapple with inequality and racism and a legacy of bigotry in our country. And then this wave of evictions is coming. It’s going to be this triple whammy in a few weeks that requires a big federal response. And so my prediction is that if Congress does not address it before then, it’s not going to be able to withstand the political pressure, and it’s going to have to address it by the middle of August.

Serwer: Did we have a housing crisis in this country before COVID-19 hit?

Castro: Oh, sure. Oh yes, we did. We had a rental affordability crisis. I was saying that when I was housing secretary, and my predecessor was saying that before me in the administration. I mean, we already had a lot of people who were housing insecure, families that were paying 40, 50, 60 percent of their income in rent. We had rents that were spiking across the country. Unfortunately, you know, one silver lining of this entire ordeal is that in the hottest rental markets in the country, there’s been cooling off. I would say that’s a good thing, except it’s happening because people are out of jobs and people can’t afford the market anymore. I mean, they couldn’t afford it in the first place, and even less so now. We need to make a massive investment in housing supply, and also address the ability of people to afford housing. So in the campaign, I called for making the Housing Choice Voucher Program an entitlement program. We called for billions of dollars of new spending, $10 billion of new spending over the next decade, so that we could build 3 million units of new housing.