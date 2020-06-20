On Monday, I felt seen again, as the Supreme Court handed down a landmark decision ruling that gay and transgender people are protected from workplace discrimination. This was a huge, unexpected victory for us, but I also felt whiplash. Just three days before, the Trump administration had finalized a rule that rolls back contested Obama-era health-care protections for transgender and queer people—in effect, green-lighting discrimination in an area that is already difficult for trans people to navigate.

To make the Friday announcement even more painful, it came on the four-year anniversary of the Pulse massacre, when a gunman killed 49 people in a queer dance club; in the same week that two black transgender women, Riah Milton and Dominique “Rem’Mie” Fells, were murdered; and during Pride month, a time for so many of us to come together to celebrate our lives and the legacy of our ancestors.

On paper, the Department of Health and Human Services has determined that the nondiscrimination protections in Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act define sex as biological sex, not gender identity or sexual orientation. In practice, and if upheld by courts, this rule means that federal law is indifferent if a physician denies me a test for COVID-19 because my gender identity offends him, or if a physician conditions treatment on my stopping testosterone therapy. And health-insurance companies could try to deny coverage of gender-affirming surgeries and therapies. Although the Supreme Court decision on Monday will open the door to many challenges to this narrow definition of sex, lawsuits often move at a glacial pace. Some politicians have called for HHS to pause the health ruling, in light of the justices’ decision, but that, too, is uncertain.

If the ruling was intended to scare trans people, it worked. We know all too well about discrimination in health care. Like most trans people, I fear hospital stays and dread doctor visits. I worry that a doctor won’t understand the trans-specific care I need. Or that I’ll be misgendered by the staff, or mocked—all of which has happened to friends. I’ve had doctor’s appointments in which a nurse, a resident, and interns all crowded into the room, studying me like an animal in a zoo. Many trans men avoid seeing gynecologists because of the humiliation—waiting in a room full of women staring at you or being questioned, loudly, about why you’re there. In parts of the country, especially rural areas, finding doctors who will prescribe trans patients the hormone therapy they require can be very difficult. I am white; the situation is much worse for trans people of color.

Despite radical disparities, I’ve been fortunate to find excellent doctors who are respectful, sensitive, and knowledgeable about the complexities of trans health care. Some hospitals and medical centers have been educating and offering trans sensitivity training. So I hope that a majority of health-care workers would provide me with the care I need and treat me with the same dignity as other patients. But simply hoping our health-care system will work fairly is not enough.