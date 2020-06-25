Read: The decline of the American world

EU nations are beginning to open up tourism to one another’s citizens, but officials in Brussels appear to be grading non-EU nations on a harsh curve. The EU, which has beaten back the virus, is using these months to prepare for a potential second wave in the fall; it has to continue to minimize the present risks as much as possible. Thus the United States suddenly finds itself in the company of Russia and Brazil. In the coming months, European vacationers may yet find themselves on the beaches of Santorini, but Americans will have to satisfy themselves with a drive to the local state park.

Some exclusions seem wise. The Cruise Lines International Association announced last week that, even after a “no sail” order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires on July 24, the trade group’s members will not restart operations from U.S. ports until at least mid-September. “Although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after [July 24],” the association said in a statement, “it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States.” Barriers to resumption is a polite way of describing the thousands of new infections still occurring in the United States every day.

Other decisions to freeze out Americans appear purely political, even hypocritical. On Sunday, China ended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in Arkansas because of COVID-19 infections among the plant’s employees—sparking fears that Beijing would use contagion panic to justify blocking other food imports from the United States. The irony is rich, of course, given that the coronavirus appears to have originated in China. But America’s high-profile failure to contain the disease is still a propaganda opportunity for Beijing.

As the summer progresses, and other nations claim modest victories over the first wave of COVID-19, the gap between their experience and America’s could widen—further undermining global confidence in the U.S. government’s ability to get the problem under control.

For the past six months, the president of the United States has treated COVID-19 as fundamentally a responsibility of the states and their leaders. Purchases of gloves and ventilators, testing and tracing capabilities, guidance on how and when to shut down, standards for reopening—Trump has left states to figure everything out for themselves. As the surreal moments mount—did he publicly admit that he told his team to slow testing down?—so does the death toll. Half the states continue to show infections increasing.

But other nations do not score Americans state by state. Travelers from Washington State, which moved swiftly to control an early outbreak, get no preference over those from areas that shut down late and reopened prematurely. To the outside world, Americans speak in one voice. When people abroad come to see the U.S. as a super-spreader nation, every single American suffers.