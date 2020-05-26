By contrast, the Justice Department’s move to drop the prosecution—despite the legal mess it has created in the short term—has certain advantages. For one thing, the president’s hands are not on the matter. He can claim, perhaps even truthfully, that he left the whole thing to Barr, and that dropping the case was Barr’s call based on the supposed outrageousness of the investigation that led to it. Leave aside, for a moment, that anyone who has read any of the president’s tweets or listened to any of his rally speeches has heard him calling for this action. This is not merely a king’s plaintive pining for someone to rid him of a meddlesome priest. This is a king giving speech after speech and tweeting multiple times a day that the priest needs to be killed—and just in case that isn’t clear enough, emphasizing in each speech that by killed he means “dead.” But, that said, it’s perfectly possible that Trump never had a conversation with Barr in which he told him specifically how he wanted the case handled. Barr may well be able to say, quite honestly, that he’s never discussed the matter with the president—that this was his decision, not Trump’s.

In other words, doing it this way makes the outcome a product of the criminal-justice system, not an overruling of it. It makes this a reconsideration of the Flynn case by the apparatus of justice itself, not a jettisoning of the apparatus through the granting of “exceptions.”

And crucially, that apparatus includes the courts. The case, after all, cannot be dismissed without “leave of court.” And Sullivan’s insistence on hearing the matter briefed before granting his leave has triggered early recourse to the court of appeals. The result is that while Trump’s fingerprints on the matter are smudged, the Flynn case’s dismissal—if and when it comes—will bear the clear fingerprints of at least one, and maybe several, federal judges.

Peter M. Shane: Flynn’s new argument is constitutional nonsense

The cost of dispatching with Flynn’s case this way is high. However odious a pardon of Flynn would have been—and it would have been odious—the pardon power was designed, in part, to be a political tool. Hamilton suggested that a president might dispense mercy for utilitarian goals such as restoring “the tranquillity of the commonwealth” after an insurgency. To achieve the same result without using the pardon power, by contrast, the Trump administration has had to corrupt the justice system—which has political elements, to be sure, but is supposed to also administer justice impartially. It has had to misdescribe its own investigation. It has had to misdescribe the law. And it has had to whitewash the defendant’s conduct. And if the Justice Department now gets its way, the courts will, however reluctantly, have to give their imprimatur—their “leave,” in the language of the relevant rule—to Flynn’s good fortune.