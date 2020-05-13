Karleigh Frisbie Brogan: Calling me a hero only makes you feel better

Simple economic concepts, such as supply and demand, certainly help explain these dynamics. These positions tend to require relatively few educational credentials or certifications. The skills necessary to work at a checkout counter or change sheets in a hospital tend to be easy to pick up and nontechnical. This means that the pool of eligible workers is large, and it’s easy for employers to hire and fire. You don’t face a high barrier to entry if you’re looking for a job as a line cook or a nanny. And replacing you is not hard, if you quit or get laid off.

Still, this fact does not in and of itself consign essential jobs to being bad jobs, labor experts stressed. No fundamental principle of economics requires burger flippers to make $7.25 an hour. “The Econ 101 argument is that workers are paid on the marginal productivity of their labor,” Darrick Hamilton, an economist and the executive director of the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity at Ohio State University, said. But that is too simplistic.

American labor structures and workplace demographics also contribute to this phenomenon. Millions of essential employees, including many warehouse personnel, food-delivery drivers, and child-care workers, do not belong to unions. In fact, the country’s private-sector unionization rate is just 6.2 percent, down from roughly 30 percent in the late 1970s. According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, 98 percent of Austrians, 92 percent of Icelanders, and 56 percent of Germans have the right to bargain collectively, compared with just over 10 percent of American workers. This means lower wages, fewer benefits, and weaker on-the-job protections for all American workers—given that unions raise the earnings of nonunion workers too—as well as higher profits for American firms.

The concentration of American business, as fewer and fewer, bigger and bigger companies eat up more revenue, has also made it harder for workers to wrest more money from their employers: Economists estimate that the country’s high levels of industry concentration account for something like 30 percent of the past 50 years of wage stagnation. Sandwich-making jobs come with non-compete clauses. Big-box stores dominate small-town commerce. That contributes to a “general imbalance of power between employer and employee,” Jed Kolko, the chief economist for the job-search site Indeed, said.

The American government itself does little to mediate the imbalance between employer and employee. It sets a low national minimum wage. It does not mandate that private firms offer employees paid sick leave, parental leave, or retirement-savings initiatives. It also gives employers significant leeway to quash unionization efforts. The country’s labor system is designed to allow low-wage, low-benefit jobs to proliferate.