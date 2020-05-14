The biggest legal problem with the current succession law, according to many scholars, is that it is unconstitutional for legislators to be in the line of succession. Article II restricts the line of succession to “officers,” but elsewhere the Constitution specifically distinguishes members of Congress from “officers of the United States.” These constitutional doubts led Congress to take the president pro tempore and speaker out of the line of succession in 1886. When the current law was debated in 1947, Congress ignored the constitutional question and put them back in.

It is all too easy to imagine, in the throes of a crisis, that members of a president’s party would latch on to this constitutional interpretation. They would argue that the secretary of state was the rightful acting president. Similarly, in the case of a president or vice president claiming that he is not incapacitated, the president’s party would back his claim to retain power. The country, already deeply divided, might descend into disorder before the courts could calm the waters (if they could do so at all). Two people would be claiming the White House, rallying their millions of respective supporters and possibly even giving conflicting orders to the government and the military.

The solution is legislation. Although Article II provides no procedures, it does empower Congress to create them (with some help from the Constitution’s necessary and proper clause). The simplest path would be a Double-Incapacity Act with procedures that parallel the Twenty-Fifth Amendment’s. The only difference would be that, if the vice president is unavailable, his or her role in the amendment’s processes would be filled by the NPU—the “next person up” in the line of succession. Mirroring Section 3 of the amendment, the new law could let the president (or, if he was already incapacitated, whoever is the next person up) transfer power to the next NPU and retake it. Mirroring Section 4, the new law could empower the Cabinet and the NPU to declare unable the president or any NPU designated as acting president. Just like Section 4, it could kick disputed cases to Congress and require a two-thirds majority to keep the NPU in control.

Practically speaking, if both parties supported such a law, it might represent a bipartisan affirmation of the current line of succession. Perhaps that would take the wind out of the sails of any challenge to a speaker’s accession. Even better would be simply taking the speaker and president pro tempore out of the line of succession—acting in the statesmanlike spirit of Carl Albert to protect the country from this needless risk of civil disorder.

We shouldn’t get too caught up in such wishful thinking, though. Yes, Congress could head off these problems by passing a law. But Congress moves slower than viruses do. A crisis like the one I have described here could erupt in a matter of days. Unless Congress decides to be proactive, we just have to grit our teeth and hope for the best—in this case, that White House staffers become more diligent about their mask wearing and handwashing, because that may be all that separates this country from a constitutional catastrophe.

This story is part of the project “The Battle for the Constitution,” in partnership with the National Constitution Center.