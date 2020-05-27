Read: No, the internet is not good again

For some people, the answer is simple: If a tweet violates Twitter’s official rules, it should come down regardless of who posted it. If anything, the more powerful the figure, the greater potential they have to cause harm. But in democratic societies, at least, this isn’t always obviously the right answer. Democracy is based on the idea that voters should have access to information about who their candidates really are and what they believe. This remains true even (or, perhaps, especially) when those beliefs are abhorrent. And in a world where Twitter is but one of many megaphones at public figures’ disposal, the supposed benefit or efficacy of removing such content is debatable.

Twitter insists that world leaders are not above its policies entirely, and it will take down tweets in certain categories that it considers to be particularly destructive, such as clear and direct threats of violence or tweets encouraging self-harm. But the company is otherwise reluctant to intervene. Nevertheless, it has been rolling out a set of progressively detailed policies suggesting it sometimes will going forward. A recently announced policy outlined a complex matrix for how Twitter will deal with misleading information related to COVID-19, depending on the severity of the harm. It also has a broad “civic integrity policy” intended to protect elections. This is the background against which Trump has been tweeting false claims about the steps that many states are considering taking to expand mail-in voting during the pandemic. Two of these tweets finally prompted Twitter to intervene yesterday.

If any cases for intervention are easy, Trump’s tweets claiming that mail-in ballots were fraudulent are among them. Platforms talk tough on the need to remove misinformation about voting processes, and rightly so—it’s an area in which the reliance on democratic accountability rings hollow, because the misinformation itself interferes with those very accountability mechanisms. You won’t vote someone out if you’re scared or misled out of voting at all. Similarly, platforms have abandoned their “defensive crouch” over their power to censor in relation to misinformation about the pandemic, and have generally earned plaudits for doing so. The president’s tweets about voting in the context of the pandemic therefore sit at the nexus of two exceptional topics where platforms have felt more comfortable stepping in. And yet, it doesn’t seem that this case was so easy for Twitter: The move yesterday came a week after similar tweets from the president that so far remain unlabeled.

Still, for those of us who study content moderation on the internet, this feels like a watershed moment. In March, Twitter removed posts by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for violating its policies on tweeting false or misleading information about COVID-19 cures, but the company had long refused to take any action against Trump. While Tuesday’s move was too modest for some, let’s pause to appreciate the remarkable nature of this private company—a platform whose stated purpose is to “serve the public conversation”—asserting its right to rule even the president of the United States out of bounds.