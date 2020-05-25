Known for its open-hearted embrace of outsiders and outcasts, especially the LGBTQ community, Provincetown isn’t the average beach destination. But in small tourist spots across the country—in Ocean City, Maryland; in Hilton Head, South Carolina; in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; in Sausalito, California—business owners are all in the same bind as I am. While communities everywhere in the United States have struggled with whether and how to reopen, Memorial Day weekend is a deadline that seaside towns cannot ignore. When a crush of tourists arrive, what will we do?

On weekdays during the spring, almost all of our patrons have accommodated our efforts to keep them and us safe from a deadly virus. We’ve put up signs and painted X’s six feet apart on the ground to help people visualize the appropriate buffer zone. But come weekends, things get dicey. As lines grow, and waits get longer, not everyone listens when we ask them to socially distance.

Julia Marcus: Quarantine fatigue is real

Cooped up in large towns and cities, many people heading into their third month of quarantine have been trying to decide whether they should visit their favorite summer destinations this year. My answer is an unsatisfying maybe. Instinctively, we want them to come; in fact, our livelihoods depend on them coming. Businesses like mine are the backbone of the cities and towns where we operate. As we prepare for the summer rush, we are struggling to find the line between helping and hurting our community, and we wonder how we’ll know if we cross it. And we are basing decisions on our own hunches—with little official guidance from authorities from which we could use a lot more help.

Loic and I opened the Canteen seven years ago. During our first summer season, sales had been brisk enough that Loic and I worked 133 consecutive double shifts. By September, I had lost 15 pounds and developed shingles.

On the first busy day of our second year, our lunch rush had started as usual, but by 1 p.m., our tempo hadn’t slowed as usual. It had accelerated. Standing at the kitchen pass—the opening through which the other cooks and I pushed out orders to our servers—I could see a sea of faces stretching from our ordering counter to our front door. Within 20 minutes, the tide had flowed across the sidewalk and over the curb onto Commercial Street, the main thoroughfare of our town. That line was my first inkling that our year-old restaurant was no longer entirely our own. Regular visitors to Provincetown make their own mental map of places to go on a sunny afternoon, and people whom Loic and I hadn’t yet met were adding the Canteen to theirs.

As Loic glanced back at me with a what-have-we-done look in his eyes, our entrepreneurial instincts kicked in. We led our crew in meeting the demands of that day, and then we woke up every day that summer to do it again. We would make sure all our guests walked out the door with a mayo-smeared grin on their face, or we would die trying.