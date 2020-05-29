In retaliation, Trump signed an executive order yesterday afternoon directing the federal government to “reconsider the scope” of Section 230, a provision of federal law that shields companies from liability for content posted by their users. The First Amendment was explicitly written to protect the right of citizens to express opposition to their leaders; it says that Congress “shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” But to the president, criticism of his falsehoods is a violation of his free-speech rights. This position reverses the purpose of the First Amendment, turning an individual right of freedom of expression into the right of the state to silence its critics.

Internet-communications companies have a tremendous amount of power to shape public discourse, power they have often wielded irresponsibly. There are substantive debates to be had over the scope of that power, and whether state action is necessary to prevent monopolies or more strongly regulate the use of users’ private data. But the president’s actions are little more than an attempt to use state authority to intimidate social media companies into amplifying his falsehoods.

Most free-speech debates over the past few years have involved not government censorship, but arguments over what forms of expression or behavior deserve social sanction or opprobrium, and over the line between proportionate outrage and cruelty. But Trump’s attempt to punish Twitter for labeling his tweet is a textbook free-speech issue, one that involves the core democratic right to criticize the government. The responses from the pro-Trump right, after years of hand-wringing about campus protests and mean tweets, are telling.

The Wall Street Journal took the opportunity to scold Twitter for “handing Mr. Trump evidence to prove his point that technology elites are out to get the President and his followers,” arguing that any forthcoming government censorship would be its fault because it angered the president. Writing in the New York Post, Sohrab Ahmari cheered Trump on, announcing, “If Twitter is going to ‘fact check’ the leader of the Free World,” then “it should be treated as the publisher that it is—with all the liabilities that entails.” Aside from Ahmari’s bizarre misunderstanding of the law—Twitter and other platforms are protected from liability from its users post, not what the company itself posts—not needing permission from the state to criticize it is part of what makes a society free. The “free world” envisioned here is one in which Americans are free to say all the nice things about the handsome and smart Mr. Trump that they wish to.

This should be obvious, but if your freedom to speak depends on the president approving of what you say, then you simply don’t have freedom of speech. The Trumpist defense of state censorship of social media is that if you do not want your kneecaps broken, then you should make sure you pay the protection money. Twitter is hardly the first media company to face this kind of extortion from the president; as my colleague David Graham points out, Trump has attempted to use the authority of his office to silence criticism from the Washington Post, CNN, members of the White House press corps, and even ESPN.