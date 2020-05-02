Andrew Ferguson: Trump’s 5 o’clock follies

I imagine the young speechwriters, their newly composed words now printed on the paper the president carries. They listen in remotely, from a speaker in their office across the street.

“Well, thank you very much, everybody,” the president says, by way of introduction. “A lot of progress is being made, as you see. And we’re reopening our country, and it’s very exciting.”

The speechwriters shrug at the modesty of their work. It’s not Churchill, but what the hell…

And then suddenly, without a pause: “And it should never have happened…”

Ten seconds into the prepared remarks and already I can see the startled speechwriters stare at the ceiling, or each other: What should never have happened?

“This plague should never have happened,” the president continues, his tone hardening. “It could have been stopped, but people chose not to stop it. It’s a very sad thing for the world—184 countries, at least.”

The writers glance hopelessly at their original text and drop their copies in the recycling bin, as the president resumes, in a lighter tone: “But it’s a great honor to have you with us, friends of mine …”

The idea that the pandemic should never have happened—and that some people chose not to stop it—was a theme on the presidential mind last week. But there were many themes, as there so often are with the president.

He had ended the week before on a sour note. At the close of his usual Friday coronavirus briefing, on April 24, he turned smartly on his heel and declined to receive any questions from the press. In the previous 24 hours, a torrent of mockery and abuse had rained down on him—how to describe it?—the likes of which the world had never seen before in human history. (Everybody knows it.) The cause of the ridicule, of course, was his musing on the uses to which disinfectant and UV rays might be put in retarding the coronavirus. The musing, you’ll recall, was unorthodox.

The mockery was vicious even by the standards of the Trump era. But did it, for the first time, sting its target? We cannot know. Away from the press room the president fired up his Twitter account. What poured out was his disgust not only for his mockers in the press but for the very idea of briefings, the venue that had enabled his own unfortunate improvisations.

Tom Nichols: With each briefing, Trump is making us worse people

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” he wrote. “… Not worth the time & effort.”

Among the facts that the press refused to report was the president’s newly discovered gift for sarcasm. Sarcasm, he insisted, led him to his odd thoughts on the uses of Lysol and sunlight; it was another sarcastic joke, he said, when in a subsequent tweet he urged journalists who won the “Noble prize” for their reporting on the “Russian hoax” to return it.