Trump’s aggressive view of presidential power is also on display in his effort to block Mazars from complying with Vance’s subpoena. The question of whether a state prosecutor can bring criminal charges against the president is genuinely tricky, and touches on many of the same issues that arose regarding presidential immunity from criminal prosecution following the release of the Mueller report. (The secrecy that protects grand-jury investigations means that what Vance is investigating is not clear, though reporting suggests that the probe may be linked to illicit payments made by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen to the adult-film actor Stormy Daniels.) But it’s one thing to argue that presidents cannot be indicted while in office, and quite another to suggest, as Trump does, that they cannot even be investigated—to the extent that a state prosecutor’s subpoena to a third party would be barred. District Judge Victor Marrero, ruling against the president in October, wrote that Trump’s argument goes against “the fundamental notion that the president is not above the law.”

For those eager to get a look at the president’s financial documents, the outcome of Trump v. Vance might seem to be of less interest than the congressional-subpoena cases, because any material provided to Vance will be shielded from public view. But the institutional stakes are high in both cases. As with Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank, the Justice Department in Vance is playing the good cop to the bad cop of the president’s personal lawyers. The department has argued that state grand-jury subpoenas for the president’s records aren’t unconstitutional per se, but must show a “heightened standard of need.” Here, too, the Court could give presidents cover to dodge accountability while in office.

How will the Court rule? Chief Justice John Roberts is—as always—at the center of the drama. Roberts is an institutionalist, concerned with maintaining the legitimacy of the high court and shielding it as best as he can from accusations of partisanship. The Mazars and Deutsche Bank cases place him, once again, in the uncomfortable position of deciding whether to endorse an aggressive legal posture staked out by a president who insists on dragging the Court into the political fray. Further boxing Roberts in is the fact that every single lower court to have heard one of these cases has so far ruled against the president.

Roberts could try to duck the issue by ignoring the congressional-subpoena cases altogether. Stern argues that it’s uncertain whether the Court will allow Trump to insert himself between Congress and the financial institutions without pointing to a constitutional right that’s damaged by the subpoenas. This might allow a Supreme Court weary of controversy to simply drop the cases without deciding the underlying question, though it would leave the Vance case on the table. The Court has given some indication of interest in this option, asking Congress, Trump, and the solicitor general to weigh in on whether the litigation might be outside the scope of what the justices can decide—though all three parties argued in response that the Court has the power to resolve the questions at issue.