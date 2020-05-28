Read: How ‘Karen’ became a coronavirus villain

Trump’s pressure can take forms both hyper-targeted and personal or broad and policy-based. For some time in May, but escalating over the past few days, Trump has been attacking MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, a friend and ally turned strident critic, and falsely accusing Scarborough of murder in relation to the 2001 death, from natural causes, of a staffer in his Florida office when Scarborough was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The claim is not new; it has been made over the years, first by the left and now by the right, and has been repeatedly and authoritatively debunked.

Trump’s employment of the accusation is malignantly cruel, as my colleague Pete Wehner writes, but it is worse than previous examples because it features the president of the United States, the head of the executive branch, demanding a murder investigation into a political opponent. “As you know, there’s no statute of limitations,” he said this week. “So, it would be a very good, very good thing to do.” Because there is no new information, and no evidence to support charges, it’s clear that Trump is just bristling at criticism.

Trump’s attacks brought calls from many people—most poignantly, the late staffer’s widower—for Twitter to take down the president’s tweets or his account for abuse of Twitter’s rules (as well as of basic morality). The social network demurred on that count, but on Tuesday it did act when Trump once again spread false claims about voter fraud related to mail-in ballots. Twitter added a link reading, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” to Trump’s tweet, sending people to fact-checks of the claims.

Even this minimal intervention infuriated Trump, and the White House is preparing an executive order targeting social-media and search-engine companies for supposed violations of free speech and targeting of conservatives. The order hasn’t been made public yet, though based on a draft that some reporters have viewed and previous comments, it would work by reinterpreting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a foundational law that governs speech on the internet.

Legal experts are dubious that Trump can do much to bring the internet companies to heel without legislative action, which is unlikely.

“If I’m reading this correctly, the EO claims tech platforms are doing something they’re not, in violation of an incorrect interpretation of law, and tasks agencies it can’t task to look into the things that aren’t being done that wouldn’t be wrong,” the legal scholar Tiffany C. Li tweeted.

But in some ways it doesn’t matter whether the executive order is actually workable. The order directs the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize the companies, costing them potentially huge sums in legal and lobbying fees. Even if a court ultimately rejected the order, as has often happened after Trump overreaches, any litigation would take time and entail additional expenses.