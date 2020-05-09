Peter Wehner: The president is unraveling

He explained himself to reporters a few hours later, in Trumpian fashion, at an event honoring nurses. He had no idea, he said, that the task force was so “popular.” His answer to the first question about his change of heart came in at just shy of 500 words. Another two questions brought the total up to a thousand, with several familiar stops along the way. He managed a nod to the greatest economy in history, to the greatest mobilization since World War 2, to the awful moment when “they” came to him and said, “We’re going to have to close our country,” to the millions of lives saved “by doing what we did,” plus a brief digression about how N95 masks are made.

But why the change of heart?

“I had a meeting yesterday,” he said. “I had a meeting this morning, probably even more importantly. And so we’ll be leaving the task force [alone] indefinitely.” What meeting yesterday? What meeting this morning? The flurry of words whipped on, and the nature of the mysterious meetings was quickly lost to history. “Nobody has ever turned me down to be on that task force,” he added unhelpfully.

One cause (or is it an effect?) of the president’s garrulousness is his need to load the answer to any question with those set pieces he keeps always at hand, those patented references to the disgraceful Russia hoax and the Mueller investigation and the failure of the Chinese to stop the virus, and so on. By my count, there are more than 20 of these word lumps. They vary in size. They line up in the president’s brain like skydivers at the open door of a plane, ready to be shoved out at any moment. He repeats them with undiminished pleasure and insistence, and seldom with any recognition that everyone within earshot has heard them dozens of times before.

Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes: What’s so hard to understand about what Trump said?

This week will be known to Trumpologists of the future for the addition of a new word lump. It centers on the word “transition.”

“We have a transition third quarter,” Trump said at a Fox News town hall last weekend, speaking of the economy. “We’re going to have a very good fourth quarter. We’re going to have a great next year.”

This is the new lump in larval form, without the president’s embellishment.

Two days later, for a group of Native Americans, it sprouted tiny arms and took on some recognizable features: “I think you’re going to have a tremendous transition, which is a third-quarter thing,” he said. “I think you’re going to have a good fourth quarter. I think next year is going to be an incredible year, economically.”

Two days after that, Trump took questions with Governor Greg Abbott of Texas in the Oval Office:

“I think we both feel we’re going to have a transition period in the third quarter, and we’re going to have a very good fourth quarter. I think next year has a chance to be one of our really great years, economically.”