Read: The pandemic hasn’t changed voters’ minds about Trump

Perhaps the most decisive evidence that he told the truth lies in the circumstances under which the president made his admission. He showed no trace of premeditation. He had finished a chummy meeting with restaurant owners in the White House. As is his wont, he opened the floor to questions from the press pool. If he had been planning to drop the hydroxy bomb on the assembled reporters, the subject would probably have been top of mind, leading him to raise it first thing.

But for President Trump, “top of mind” is a penthouse with a rapid and never-ending turnover in tenants. Any question can lead to any answer. At the restaurant meeting, the first question he was asked concerned Attorney General William Barr’s unwillingness to open a criminal investigation into Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Several questions followed, about Trump’s aide Peter Navarro, the World Health Organization, the secretary of state, Saudi Arabia’s arms deals, the possible economic recovery, and the role of inspectors general in the federal government.

Then he was asked about one of his recent tweets: that the “whole whistleblower racket” needed to be “looked at.” His answer led him, led us all, to an unexpected place.

“Sure,” the president replied. “I had a fake whistleblower originally.”

The originally was mysterious. Did he mean that, at the beginning, his whistleblower was fake, but then he got a subsequent whistleblower who was genuine, or that the whistleblower began as a fake but grew more authentic over time? The following sentences offered no clue.

“Because when he looked at my—he wrote down a conversation that was totally different from the conversation I actually had with the president of Ukraine. It was a fake whistleblower.”

David Graham: Trump is now doing to himself what he’s done to the country

Then came a “by the way.” In Trump soliloquies, by the way serves as a kind of turn signal, alerting his audience to a sharp change in direction, 90 degrees or more. “By the way, everybody knows who he is. He’s a political operative.” Then he drew back to offer an overview: “It was a phony, disgraceful period of time.”

From here, the president turned his focus—no, that’s not the word I want—his attention to the inspector general who brought the original fake whistleblower’s report to Congress. Unless you closely followed the details of impeachment (and, more miraculously, managed to remember them), you wouldn’t have the slightest idea what the president was going on about. His own mention of impeachment led him to dwell on the unanimous support he received from congressional Republicans. “Other than a half vote from Romney—and Romney is a, you know, loser.”

He returned to the fake whistleblower, which drew him inexorably, undeniably, to a discussion of Adam Schiff—“Shifty Schiff.” Again, someone unfamiliar with Schiff’s Inspector Javert–like pursuit of the president wouldn’t know what Trump was talking about. “Shifty Schiff went up before Congress … So he made a statement that was totally different from what I said. You know that. Eight times ‘quid pro quo.’ There were no quid pro quos. Nothing. Zero. Eight times—over and over again.”