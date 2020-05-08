Read: Trump’s end run around Senate Cabinet confirmation

As I noted at the time, this is an end run around the Constitution’s delegation to the Senate of the responsibility to “advise and consent” on appointments. There’s a vibrant scholarly debate over just how aggressive the Senate’s vetting should be—with the answer often inversely proportional to how much the scholar in question supports the president. Usually, Trump drives a bulldozer through that debate by simply not giving the Senate a chance. But in the case of the DNI job, Trump has cleverly decided to offer the Senate two awful options, and the Senate has meekly acquiesced, with the result that senators now have a choice between an offensive, unqualified Trump toady as acting director, or an offensive, unqualified Trump toady as permanent director.

It’s easy to forget that Trump once had a well-respected director of national intelligence, the former Senator Dan Coats. Too well-respected for the White House’s taste, in fact. Although Coats was able to thread the needle of telling Trump harsh truths for a while, his integrity and independence eventually became too much for the president to bear, and he ushered him out in summer 2019.

Trump then announced he’d nominate Ratcliffe, a largely unknown congressman since 2015 who’d recently begun to make a name for himself as a noisy defender of the president’s on the House Intelligence Committee. Within a week, however, Trump had reversed himself, after senators made clear, in their quietly harrumphing way, that they had no interest in confirming Ratcliffe, despite the tradition of rubber-stamping members of Congress for Cabinet jobs as a professional courtesy.

It wasn’t just that Ratcliffe would have been the least qualified DNI in the position’s short history, dating back to post-9/11 intelligence-community reforms; it was that even the weak résumé he did have was embellished. Nominating qualified candidates is a good idea in general, but in the case of the DNI, it’s required by law: “Any individual nominated for appointment as Director of National Intelligence shall have extensive national security expertise.” Not only did Ratcliffe not have that, but he’d overstated what he did have. He claimed that as a U.S. Attorney in eastern Texas he had tried suspects who funneled money to Hamas, but he had not; he hadn’t even been a confirmed U.S. Attorney, and his claims to have overseen terrorism prosecutions didn’t hold up.

Ratcliffe asked to withdraw from consideration, and Trump, who hadn’t yet gotten around to actually sending the nomination—he likes to float names the same way he likes acting officials—acquiesced. Senators clapped themselves on their metaphorical backs, congratulating themselves on restraining Trump.