Many people have worried about the educational delays that online learning will cause, especially for younger children who are not easily taught virtually. Playgrounds have been roped off, leaving kids to make do with Zoom playdates. Many parents have noticed how unsatisfying these can be—just as Zoom meetups can be for adults. For children especially, virtual life is no substitute for real life.

The pandemic is causing children to miss out on play and socialization during an especially crucial period of their life. As the American Academy of Pediatrics stresses, social play is essential for children’s health and well-being, improving brain development, reducing stress, and teaching emotion management. Playing with peers also develops language and academic skills; promotes prosocial behavior, such as negotiating, devising, and following rules; helps children learn to make friendships; and enhances their sense of agency. And this social activity can also affect physical well-being: Evidence suggests that childhood social activity is associated with better physical health by adolescence.

Children aren’t the only ones who suffer from being home all day. For parents, the burden of working while providing child care and serving as teachers’ aides—without the assistance of schools, sports, social clubs, and other organized non-familial activities—is enormous and unsustainable.

Reopening summer camps across the country will benefit entire families. American children need to socialize, exercise, and learn in order to continue along their developmental trajectory. And American parents can’t work at full productivity unless their children are taken care of.

Obviously, reopening camps poses risks. Nothing in life is risk-free. Governments, restaurants, retail stores, nail salons, theaters, and a myriad of other establishments are developing detailed protocols with the goal of a structured and phased reopening of economic and social activities. The protocols are meant to reduce viral-transmission risk. But they cannot totally eliminate it. Unfortunately, Americans have not had much leadership or guidance on how to reopen. The flow chart issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for schools and summer camps is totally inadequate, providing no template for standard operating procedures. It only asks each camp to develop some plan, without detail or guidance on what minimal standards are appropriate.

For camps, reopening safely could mean organizing campers into physically separate “pods” to minimize cross-group exposure, and requiring everyone on site to wear masks and wash their hands regularly. Camps might even include face-mask making as an arts-and-crafts activity. Engaging in as much outdoor activity as possible while avoiding indoor spaces will also reduce risks. There are few documented cases of transmission outdoors, especially when combined with other public-health measures. Coronavirus transmission depends on exposure to the virus over extended periods of time, especially in a closed, poorly ventilated setting with lots of sneezes and coughs. When indoors, keeping windows open for ventilation and frequently disinfecting surfaces can mitigate some risks. Summer camps are uniquely positioned to implement zones of reduced transmission.