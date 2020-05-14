David A. Graham: Political fundraising has a big, nasty secret

“This isn’t about what your beliefs are,” Porter said. “This is about making sure that when seniors send a couple bucks, or a family decides to send $10 to help support our democracy, that that’s really going to that purpose.”

The bill is shorter than nearly any other legislation in Congress, even post-office-naming bills. It would strike one word (fraudulently) from existing law, and replace a reference to political parties with one to political committees. For somewhat arcane legal reasons, the vagueness of the clause targeting those who “fraudulently misrepresent” themselves has blocked the FEC from cracking down on scam PACs. The commission asked Congress to grant it authority to go after the grifts in 2018, but few campaign-finance bills are enacted these days, because of Republican opposition to most measures; the FEC is hamstrung by its very structure.

That makes the co-sponsors on this bill all the more intriguing: Porter, who has become one of the most prominent progressive freshmen in the House, and Crenshaw, who has become of the most prominent conservative freshmen. It’s hard to imagine many other issues they’d agree on.

But there are both general and specific reasons for the pairing. Scam PACs know no partisan boundaries, targeting all sorts of causes. They tend to dupe not plugged-in big-dollar donors but smaller and less savvy givers, and have often seemed to prey on the elderly. Assuming there’s a limit on how much money people are willing to give, every dollar that goes to a scam PAC is not going to a legitimate candidate, which means politicians of both parties have an interest in cracking down on abuses. Last year, for example, Politico reported on the Trump reelection campaign’s struggle to compete against fraudulent groups claiming to be backing the president—effectively using Trump’s name to profit without helping his reelection.

Porter and Crenshaw have individual reasons to back this bill, too. Porter, who studied and worked on consumer protection before running for office, was shocked to learn about political operatives engaging in behavior that would be illegal in any other sphere. She sought out Crenshaw not only because of his high profile but also because many scam PACs claim to be furthering veterans’ causes, and Crenshaw is a decorated former Navy SEAL who has taken an interest in veterans’ issues.

Porter estimates that the bill would cover millions of dollars’ worth of donations per cycle, though a specific dollar estimate is hard to arrive at, because scam PACs don’t declare themselves as such. Nonetheless, some campaign-finance advocates described this bill as a positive, but limited, move.

“It’s a first step towards addressing the rapidly growing problem of scam PACs,” Adav Noti, the senior director of trial litigation at the Campaign Legal Center, told me. “That’s a problem that federal law is not currently equipped to handle, and there are a number of ways the law needs to be strengthened.”