In the for-profit education sector, this structure led to schools competing on the basis of marketing and deception, not educational quality. In 2009, for-profit colleges spent nearly 25 percent of all revenue on marketing, advertising, recruiting, and admissions staffing, compared to less than 1 percent for nonprofit colleges. A Senate report found that to keep enrollments growing, for-profit colleges engaged in unscrupulous tactics concerning the costs, reputation, and accreditation of the school. The results? Only 20 percent of college students at four-year for-profits graduated from the institution they started at within six years, compared with 60 percent of those who attended nonprofit colleges and universities. In 2008–09, more than half of students dropped out in their first year of the program at 16 large for-profits. For-profit college students default on their student loans at nearly four times the rate of those who attend public programs.

The Obama administration started the important process of establishing a set of rules to hold low-quality institutions accountable, measuring whether their students were able to obtain “gainful” employment that would enable them to repay their student loans. This was only a first step toward refocusing competition on results that didn’t go nearly far enough, but it still proved too much for the Trump administration, which lost no time in rolling back the rules—and reopening the race to the bottom.

The current structure of the for-profit higher-education industry discourages virtue. By prioritizing enrollment over results, policy makers have ensured that executives who might aspire to put students first can only survive if they can prove to the market that they can achieve a reputational advantage. But in the absence of regulations that would produce clear and easily accessible consumer information on which schools are helping students pursue their potential, and which ones force them into horrible debt for little benefit, that sort of advantage is difficult to achieve.

Perhaps if we succeed in securing free tuition at public schools and a major expansion of slots in quality two- and four-year colleges, for-profit education will die out and the issue will become irrelevant. But if there is going to be any case for a for-profit higher-education sector, the government needs to have zero tolerance for predatory practices and punishing debt, and must structure rules and economic incentives to ensure that the winners of the fierce competition are those institutions that help their students launch rewarding careers and prioritize the pursuit of personal potential. Government must assure such high-road competition in for-profit higher education, or get out of subsidizing it altogether.

These issues are not restricted to for-profit education. Indeed, the three principles of market structure are also exemplified by the basic question: What is the purpose of a corporation? The current default assumption is that its ultimate purpose is to maximize shareholder value. Calls for a broader corporate purpose are often seen as disruptive meddling with free markets. But that’s ridiculous. After all, the very capacity to organize as a corporation—with the special legal benefit of being able to raise funds without any investor liability—is a privilege that exists solely due to laws passed by democratic legislatures. It is not a principle that is deeply rooted in our history, or even in our legal traditions. As scholars like Lenore Palladino and the late Lynn Stout, the journalist Binyamin Appelbaum, and others have noted, the idea of shareholder primacy only became dominant during the 1970s as part of the rise of free-market economic ideologies pushed by the economist Milton Friedman and others in the Chicago School.