Tweeting about “Obamagate” also draws attention away from Trump’s firing of four successive inspectors general since the pandemic began, a decapitation of government oversight that The Washington Post describes as the president’s “push to rid the federal bureaucracy of officials he considers insufficiently loyal to or protective of him and his administration.” So far, the inspectors general of the intelligence community, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the State Department have all been removed, along with the chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. The more focus there is on figuring out what Trump is asking for when he demands accountability for the Obama administration’s many and unspecified crimes, the less there is on the accountability Trump is systematically eliminating within his own administration.

But, of course, firing inspectors general is itself a distraction, as well as a retaliation. Fire an inspector general who is looking at potential misconduct, and the public may wave its arms in the air about the firing, and it may even note that the removed inspector general was looking at the potential misconduct. But somehow, that misconduct does not become the focal point of the conversation. At most, it becomes a tile in a mosaic. Be honest: Have you spent any time in the past few days thinking about the allegations, reportedly under investigation by the State Department inspector general when Trump dismissed him, that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife have been improperly using political employees to perform quotidian tasks such as picking up the family dog from the groomer?

And while “Obamagate” and the firings of inspectors general distract from COVID-19, Trump’s failures in responding to the pandemic also distract from one another. The president demands that Americans focus on economic impacts and “opening up” to the exclusion of the ongoing health impacts of the virus. And he talks about imagined cures—everything from injecting disinfectants to ingesting the supposed panacea of hydroxychloroquine—and a magical vanishing of the virus to distract from the ongoing devastation, including to the economy. Yes, maybe 40 million jobs have been lost, but don’t look over there. Look over here, where the economy is roaring back to life because a cure has been discovered or a vaccine is in wide circulation by the end of the year, or the virus has just miraculously disappeared.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case against Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn is a distraction from the pandemic altogether, on both the economic and public-health fronts. Trump seemed almost relieved to be able to once again complain about Flynn’s terrible mistreatment by FBI investigators—a key part of “Obamagate” and a theme with which he is far more comfortable than leading the nation through a catastrophic public-health crisis. But again, we are in the world of mutual distraction—because the pandemic also distracts attention from the Flynn debacle, which got far less attention than it would have had the Justice Department taken the same steps three months earlier. After all, who can get too worked up over a corrupt ploy to turn the Justice Department into a tool for advantaging the president’s friends when a global pandemic is raging outside?