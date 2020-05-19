Derek Thompson: The coronavirus will change American retail forever

Going to the office has a few advantages: ergonomic furniture, mental separation between work and the rest of life, a daily motivation to dress like an adult and get out of the house. But the main point of going to the office is that all of your co-workers are there too.

Yet any return to work before a vaccine is available will have employees distanced, possibly masked. Many offices will operate with reduced occupancy. The places where people normally gather—conference rooms, the break room, the watercooler—may be off-limits. The corporate culture that so many employers prize was based on a level of interaction that will not be regained simply by being in the same building, let alone being in the same building with only a fraction of the workforce present. Until a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, corporate culture is over.

Sure, office planners can certainly envision a new workplace: new cubicle designs, touchless elevator buttons, ventilation-system upgrades to ensure fresh air, rigorous cleaning protocols, schedule shifting, and the closure of common spaces. Employers are looking to invest in their own rigorous testing systems—something the federal government has been unable or unwilling to set up—and may require temperature checks for all employees. It all sounds so grim, time-consuming, and expensive. If your morning routine wasn’t long enough already, you’ll love waiting in socially distanced lines to get your forehead scanned.

The other option for remote workers is: Just don’t go back.

Some employers—including the tech giants Google and Facebook—have already extended work-from-home policies into late fall or early next year. That buys them time for governmental testing and tracing efforts to improve and for better treatments to become available. Twitter went a step further and is now allowing employees to work from home “forever.” That’s a long time. And lest anyone think liberal West Coast tech companies are the only ones making these moves, Fox News has extended its own work-from-home directive until June 15.

The Harvard public-health professor Joseph G. Allen—whose new book, Healthy Buildings, co-authored with the Harvard Business School professor John D. Macomber, may be one of the best timed in publishing history—has been advising companies on how they can return safely. Even if states allow businesses to be open, those businesses may be more cautious than their elected officials are. “Regardless of what governments say, right now we are still in a place where ‘work from home’ is the priority for workers that can. It’s the best hazard mitigation,” Allen told me. “That companies need to figure out how to bring people back safely is obvious. But that is different from the when.”