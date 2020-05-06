In our hunger to hold on to something certain, the national discussion has devolved quickly into a black-and-white debate about saving the economy versus saving human lives, with one camp pronouncing performatively that seniors should sacrifice themselves for the benefit of their grandchildren, and the other doubling down on the idea that all lives are valuable. Or, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo put it, “our brothers and sisters are not expendable, and we’re not going to accept a premise that human life is disposable.” Such hortatory emotions on both ends of the spectrum obscure one certainty: We now have to think about how to leave our homes so more of us can go to work—and that transition will, without question, bring more deaths with it, as Anthony Fauci keeps noting. The real question we are facing is: What ethical demands does uncertainty place on us, and how ought we think about them as we reopen? Which trade-offs are morally acceptable, and which are not?

At home with my partner and two children under the age of 4, moving into the second month of the lockdown, I can feel uncertainty weighing on my body. It weighs on me as I climb the steep attic stairs to do our laundry (more carefully than ever before, lest I trip and break an ankle); as I drive twice a month to the grocery store, feeling strangely exposed; and as my partner and I debate what risks will be acceptable to take going forward. Am I at high risk because of my medical history, my tendency to develop blood clots? None of my doctors knows. I’m struck by how similar this time feels to the period of grief I experienced after I accepted that I had a chronic illness that might not go away—that my life was permanently changed. The hardest part was accepting the uncertainty of whether doctors would ever have a name and a treatment for what was wrong with me. I felt a painful knowledge gap: Someday, doctors would have a name for my illness. But in the meantime I might become one of those unlucky people lost on the way to answers, treatments, cures.

We’re now trapped in a similar space, a waiting room. We know what this virus is, but we don’t know yet how to treat it. We understand a lot about its transmissibility, but we still don’t know exactly how contagious it is, or what circumstances are riskiest. (Choir practices, restaurants, subways?) We were told not to wear masks; now we are told to wear masks. Asymptomatic transmission was not thought to happen in significant numbers; now some think the virus is passed stealthily to the vulnerable by people who show few symptoms. So we have to embrace a kind of open-minded adaptiveness to the changing medical landscape. The one certainty here: Together we have to live in the gap.

As Keats witnessed more and more suffering—his brother Tom’s death; the infectious illnesses sweeping London—he connected his aesthetic vision to lived experience, and wrote in a letter that life is “a vale of soul-making”: “Do you not see how necessary a world of pains and troubles is to school an intelligence and make it a soul?” he asked. Certainly, none of us would choose to suffer through this pandemic. There is nothing good about suffering in and of itself. But given that we are, the most—the best—we can do is acknowledge the reality: We are living without all the answers, and we may be for some time. It’s too soon to tell the story of what will come this fall, let alone next year. Or as Keats put it in another letter to his brothers, “There is nothing stable in the world—uproar’s your only music.”

