What does the science of indoor transmission mean for the future of the white-collar workplace? In a document shared with the World Bank, the South Korean government set out a 50-point plan for making offices safer. Masks are recommended for all employees. Desks and chairs are to be spread out or arranged in a “chess” or zigzag pattern so that no two individuals are sitting directly across from each other. Cubicles stage a triumphant return, as partitions between co-workers become necessary to block the vocal spray from coughs, sneezes, and loud phone conversations. As for small gatherings, live workshops, and corporate dinners? You can forget about these mixtures of work and social life. “Return home soon after work,” the Korean government advises. Long walks outside may replace the water cooler.

Office meetings, once merely obnoxious, are deemed simply noxious. The South Korean government devotes a full page and 12 bullet points to the subject of meetings, but those recommendations can be boiled down to three words that will make meeting-haters rejoice: fewer, smaller, shorter. For meetings that are necessary, large, and long, South Korea recommends masks for all participants and, if possible, open windows. Ventilation, in general, will become a watchword. Many offices may have to overhaul their vent technology or hire professionals to improve airflow throughout the entire office.

Juliette Kayyem: Never go back to the office

Most of these changes would amount to an earthquake for corporate culture, making the office less social, interactive, and serendipitous, and more like the amalgamation of many private workstations. Until we have a vaccine, and perhaps even after, many workers may determine that if they’re going to feel as alone in the office as they do at home, there’s no point to commuting in the first place.

The future is uncertain, and alternative scenarios are possible, especially if offices adopt widespread tests and temperature checks for months or years before the broad administration of a vaccine. These tests, while strict, might make some people feel safer inside the office than in any other public venue that lacks similar health transparency. With the confidence that work is the safest place other than their own home, some employees might treat the office as a multipurpose isolation unit. Drinking at work, under the protective shield of temperature checks, would make for a safer coronavirus-era ritual than gathering colleagues at an actual bar.

2. COVID-PROOF THE RESTAURANTS

On January 24, a Chinese family of five sat down to lunch in a crowded restaurant in Guangzhou, the most populous city in southern China. They had arrived in the city the previous day from Wuhan. It was a balmy afternoon in Guangzhou, with mid-day temperatures rising into the high 70s, and the restaurant on the third floor of a five-story building was buzzing with more than 80 patrons and no windows. The family gathered around a table along the back wall, between two local families, as an air conditioner pumped cool air across the three tables.