The idea that federal prosecution is exclusively an executive-branch concern is not accurate. The public prosecutor was generally a far less significant government figure throughout the late 18th and most of the 19th centuries than it is today, and most definitely not seen as an inherent bearer of executive power in 1789. The British common-law tradition was one of private prosecution. Although a variety of public prosecutors appeared during the colonial period, private prosecution in the United States persisted throughout much of the 19th century. The early version of the public prosecutor in the United States was considered a judicial officer. In Joan Jacoby’s 1980 The American Prosecutor: A Search for Identity, still a leading history of American prosecutors, she explains: “At the beginning of the nineteenth century in America, the district attorney was viewed as a minor figure in the court, an adjunct to the judge. His position was primarily judicial, and perhaps only quasi-executive.”

Early state constitutions bear out the quasi-judicial character of government lawyering. These constitutions commonly authorized state legislatures to appoint certain civil officers directly or to determine by statute how officers should be appointed. The likeliest officials to be singled out this way were state fiscal officers and attorneys general. Six of the first 13 state constitutions mention an attorney general specifically, and each speaks of the attorney general in the same breath as it refers to state judges.

Nor did the first Congress do much to tie federal criminal prosecution to presidential control. The original draft of the Judiciary Act, which created the new attorney general position, would have had each federal court appoint the attorneys who appeared before them on behalf of the United States.

The first federal district attorneys—America’s original frontline federal prosecutors—were part-time functionaries, whose chief source of income was their private practice. The Judiciary Act did not provide the attorney general any supervisory power over them. The Senate rejected a request from the Washington administration to give the attorney general supervisory authority over the prosecutors, going no further than requiring district attorneys to keep the attorney general informed on lower court litigation. Although Congress, in the 1860s, finally charged the attorney general with “the general superintendence and direction” of federal lawyers, it also provided that, “in case of a vacancy in the office of … district attorney in any circuit, the judge of such circuit may fill such vacancy,” confirming once again the partly judicial character of these officials.

The authority of courts to appoint U.S. attorneys in certain cases of vacancy remains a part of federal law today. For example, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York formally appointed Geoffrey S. Berman to the position of U.S. attorney in 2018.