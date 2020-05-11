On the right, the pro-Trump Fox News has covered the accusation dramatically more than any of the other major cable-news networks, and conservative online outlets including The Daily Caller have also focused their attention on the story. Publications and commentators that had previously been sneeringly contemptuous of the #MeToo movement are suddenly deeply concerned with women’s safety and dignity, now that this concern could hurt Trump’s rival. Fox’s Tucker Carlson used Reade’s accusation to expand upon the evils of Hillary Clinton; other commentators on the right seized upon what they saw as Reade's credibility to claim that Christine Blasey Ford was less credible in comparison. This bizarre pitting of two allegedly victimized women against each other makes no sense if your concern is the systemic violence committed by men against women, or women’s full and dignified participation in the democratic process. But it makes perfect sense if your aim is to use these women as cudgels, vindicating your political allies and damning your enemies, all at once.

Some Sanders supporters have also turned Reade’s accusation into a political weapon. The senator’s former national press secretary has engaged in a days-long campaign calling for Sanders to replace Biden as the nominee. Although Sanders has ended his campaign and endorsed Biden, his former aide appears to be trying to achieve what the campaign failed to at the polls via the exploitation of Reade’s pain. Meanwhile, the Canadian environmentalist Naomi Klein, a Sanders backer, took the allegation as an opportunity to voice personal grievances. “Lots of the prominent feminists now telling us patriarchy gives them no good choices are leaving out an important choice they had,” she tweeted. “They were all asked to stand with Feminists for Bernie. Most refused.” Feminists for Bernie was a petition that Klein helped circulate. The tweet seemed to suggest that the horror of having two men accused of sexual assault at the top of the presidential ballot could be blamed not on patriarchy, or even on the allegedly violent men themselves, but on women who voiced insufficient enthusiasm for Sanders.

Those who want to keep Biden from becoming president have taken on Reade’s claim as their cause, using her as a symbol of the Democratic Party’s hypocrisy. Those who want to make Biden president have taken their understandable desire to defeat Trump as license to indulge in some frankly sexist dismissiveness. So we have, on the one hand, opportunists who see the suffering of survivors as important primarily for what it can mean about the reshuffling of power among men. On the other hand, we have nihilists who feel that women’s suffering matters only when it is politically useful to care about it. On both sides, people are trying to profit from Reade rather than standing with her. On both sides, women’s suffering is viewed as a tool for other agendas, rather than as a moral emergency in and of itself.