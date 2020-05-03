In-person oral argument has heretofore been a mixture of Judge Judy and feeding time at the Sea World shark tank, as justices jump in and talk over one another with questions genuine or rhetorical. It has become so hard in recent years for advocates to complete a sentence that last October, Chief Justice John Roberts announced a new rule: Every advocate would be allowed two uninterrupted minutes at the beginning before the sharks could start to feed.

For the forthcoming broadcast arguments, however, the rules will be different. In a press release Tuesday, the Court announced that the two-minute allowance will remain in effect. However, afterward, the justices will question by turns: “The Chief Justice will have the opportunity to ask questions. When his initial questioning is complete, the Associate Justices will then have the opportunity to ask questions in turn in order of seniority.”

I am not sure that this will work as well as hoped; some of the justices strike me as willing to ask questions for the full 30 minutes of argument, leaving no time for anyone else. Whether Roberts will intervene in such an instance remains to be seen.

Oral argument is a curious ritual. Most of the time, it tells us (or at least me) little about the outcome of a case. Justices may seem to express views on an issue that, it later turns out, they were simply floating as a way of finding an argument’s counter-argument. And as experienced appellate lawyers know, a case is very rarely won on oral argument, however brilliantly conducted, though it can surely be lost on it.

Oral argument does reveal something about the personality and disposition of each of the justices, and about the assumptions they will carry with them into the conference room where they will decide the case. And because oral argument is as much spectacle as substance, it’s worth thinking about the players in terms of their show-business analogues. Here’s a playbill:

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS: Roberts is a character familiar to anyone who watches comedy: the tight-lipped, wary authority figure who tries, usually in vain, to maintain order in a forest full of unruly creatures. Think, perhaps, of Ranger Smith on The Yogi Bear Show, or Herbert Lom as the long-suffering Commissioner Dreyfus in the Pink Panther movies. Before his confirmation, he compared himself to an umpire calling balls and strikes; among the justices, he is sometimes a referee, blowing the whistle when one of them jumps offside. During argument in the Affordable Care Act cases, Roberts ordered Justice Antonin Scalia to stop riffing on old Jack Benny routines. When Scalia continued, Roberts snapped, “That’s enough frivolity for a while.” Even Scalia got the hint. Roberts can be gracious to lawyers; his humor is dry and rarely designed to sting. But he is not a jovial presence on the bench, and he is capable of turning choleric in an instant, often when an advocate makes a favorable remark about federal bureaucrats, for whom he clearly feels contempt.