Yellow fever wasn't uncommon in the southeastern United States; Philadelphia's summer outbreak was unusual not only for its northerly location but also for its virulence. Over the course of four months, the epidemic would claim the lives of 5,000 residents, about 10 percent of the city’s population.

At first, the city’s doctors were divided on whether the disease that was rapidly killing off residents was anything unusual, with some dismissing the illness as run-of-the-mill “autumn fever.” But Benjamin Rush, famous not only for being a physician but also for being a patriot during the Revolution, recognized the symptoms of yellowish skin and the vomiting of blood and black bile. He pronounced the sickness yellow fever, which hadn’t erupted in the city for 30 years.

Even after agreeing on the problem, doctors disagreed on the cause. Some, like Rush, attributed the disease to local conditions—specifically to a load of coffee from Santo Domingo rotting on a city wharf, which was thought to be exuding noxious fumes. Others suspected the recent influx of refugees fleeing a slave rebellion in present-day Haiti, many of whom spoke of fevers back home. Either way, as some are wont to do now, they blamed the disease on another country.

Although germ theory wouldn’t come along for another 70 years or so, people felt they could catch the disease by coming into contact with those who had it. More than 100 years later, scientists would discover that urban yellow fever is actually carried primarily by the mosquito Aedes aegypti, which has to bite an infected person and then transmit the disease by biting someone else. Philadelphians did notice an unusual number of mosquitoes in 1793, but failed to connect the insects to the disease.

Some medical recommendations issued in 1793 make sense now, while others seem absurd. Avoiding “all unnecessary intercourse” with infected persons and placing “a mark upon the door or window” of their house? Sure. Keeping the streets clean and avoiding “all fatigue of body or mind”? Okay. Strewing two inches of fresh earth in a room and changing the dirt twice daily, or taking frequent warm baths followed by ingesting five grains each of myrrh and black pepper? Not quite.

Doctors tried the traditional methods of coping with disease: alcoholic cordials, cool baths, bedclothes soaked in vinegar, and especially—to correct what was thought to be an imbalance in the body’s “humors”—drawing blood and “purging” with emetics and laxatives. Nothing worked. One commentator at the time recalled that Benjamin Franklin had observed, years before, that the inhabitants of Barbados began to recover from the fever only after the doctors had run out of medicine.

