When the U.S. lowered its corporate-tax rate, the purpose was to boost America’s competitiveness on the global stage so that the U.S. workforce and the country’s corporations would both win. Sure, American corporations would gain higher profits, benefiting their shareholders and executives. But as new jobs emerged, American workers would earn higher wages.

Economists debate the extent to which the benefits of corporate-tax reform accrue as profits to a country’s corporations versus wages to its workers. But from the Trump administration’s point of view, squabbles about what share of America’s gains would go to its individuals or its corporations, blue-collar or white-collar workers, are beside the point.

“Our country wins because we’re all in this together. We’re one team, one people, and one family,” Trump said in his speech in Ohio.

The Trump administration’s corporate-tax overhaul was motivated by this inclusive concept of the nation’s economic interest. In the administration’s view, incentivizing corporations to do business in America complements rather than threatens the interests of America’s workers. This view reflects a bipartisan consensus within economics literature. Even Gabriel Zucman, the progressive economist who advised the Democratic former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on her tax plans, seems to agree with Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers on this point: In the world as it normally exists, higher corporate-tax rates tend to lower wages. The logic is straightforward. Governments impose taxes on the incomes of both individuals and corporations. Whereas corporations may leave a country when their tax rates go up, workers cannot. They stay even as the businesses and jobs depart. As a result, economists disagree not about whether a country’s workers suffer when its government’s corporate tax code is uncompetitive, but only about how much of the corporate-tax burden ultimately falls on the country’s workers rather than its corporations.

Many who criticized us at the Council of Economic Advisers wielded estimates implying that every $100 in higher wages for America’s workers came with $230 in new corporate profits. We didn’t agree with their estimates. I still don’t. But even if they were true, should America’s government deny $100 to its workers for the sake of denying $230 to its businesses? For these estimates to translate into criticism of the policy, you’d need to defend a “yes” answer.

Businesses in America, like U.S. workers, compete beyond the country’s borders, and winning the competition is in America’s national economic interest. From the Trump administration’s point of view, then, this “yes” answer would lower inequality at the expense of the country’s national interest.