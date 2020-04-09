Ragsdale: A really wild thing happened last week. We bonded somebody out of Pretrial Detention Center. And we always make sure that we pick people up and give them rides. Our volunteers showed up with gloves and masks. And the person who got bonded out was so surprised. He had been locked up for a few months. And he was just like, What is this? Why are you showing up with gloves and masks? They told him about the coronavirus, and he had never even heard of it before. There’s people where they’ve literally never even heard about this outbreak.

In Metrowest, there’s two TVs in a little common area. And people turn them on to the news to just try to get any information they can. As far as announcements from corrections, people are saying there have been no announcements, no information given about how people can protect themselves. Somebody told me that he talked about what he had heard about social distancing on the news. A guard told him social distancing doesn’t apply to people who are in jail. So I think that the lack of information and the kind of messaging that people are getting from guards is just terrifying for people, because they’re hearing on the news about what they should do to protect themselves from the coronavirus. But in terms of what they’re actually able to do, those things just don’t match up.

People literally just say they’re terrified, just straight up: ‘Corrections is doing nothing to protect us. I think that if this enters my cell, I’m going to die.’ A lot of the people who I’ve talked to have said that the guards and nurses are scared, too. Nobody wants to go into the jail and end up taking home something to their families.

Friedersdorf: When you post bail to get some of these prisoners released from custody, what amounts of money are we talking about?

Ragsdale: Bond can range anywhere from $500 all the way up to a maximum of around $10,000. But the way it works is that if a family member has enough money, they post 10 percent of the bond with a bondsman. So a $500 case is actually more like $50 dollars. A $1,000 case is actually $100. What I saw as a public defender is that a lot of the time, people’s family members don’t even have that $50 or $100 or $200 to get somebody out of jail.

Friedersdorf: So a lack of $50 dollars might keep someone in prison for weeks?

Ragsdale: Absolutely. That happens all the time.

Some have ICE holds. [Holds that federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers put on prisoners suspected of being in the country illegally.] That means there’s a procedural or technical issue that makes it difficult for them to get out, even if ICE isn’t going to pick them up. Some people I’m speaking to have technical violations of probation. And there's some people who have, you know, very serious charges, who can’t bond out, but who are still human beings. These are people who still have not been found guilty of any of the crimes they have committed or are accused of committing. So there’s a responsibility to take care of every single person inside of there, regardless of whether or not they have a bond, how much their bond is. or what their situation is. Every single person I spoke to has been in pretrial detention. Every one is legally presumed innocent.