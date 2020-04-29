History also found my father when he was in college, although he was a freshman, not a senior. He was a new student at Amherst College, and he thought it was paradise. He was finally free of the repressive Catholicism he’d grown up with, he was surrounded by free thinkers, and he was at last in a place where his great talent—writing—was valued above all others.

This was in the old days, when you sent your laundry home to your mother, wore a jacket and tie to class, attended compulsory Protestant chapel, and did anything else the dean of students told you to do.

This was a long, long time ago, the freshman year of Thomas Flanagan. Did I mention it was 1941?

He thought he was finally free, but history found him.

Those students knew that the world was rumbling around them, but they were in a New England college studying the poets and philosophers, and it was easy to imagine that the world was far away.

News of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor arrived on a Sunday night in December. The next morning—Monday, December 8—virtually every man in that college walked into town, chose a branch of the armed services, and enlisted.

Soon enough, my teenage father was in Officer Candidate School, and then he was on a destroyer in the Pacific. There were no poets or philosophers on those ships, or maybe there were only poets and philosophers. But certainly there was history, day after day of it.

Now a whole generation of middle-aged men cannot get enough of World War II. They can watch a hundred documentaries on it, and they can talk about it for hours.

My father never talked about it. He just told some funny stories and—more or less un-discussed—kept an old Japanese rifle hanging from a peg over his writing desk.

I had zero interest in my father’s war experience—and that was fine with him. I think he spent the rest of his life trying to forget it.

But I did think about that story of all of the young men who walked away from college and toward a war. Once I asked him about it: “Dad, on that day when you went into town and enlisted in the Navy, what did you do after that?”

He looked at me as though I’d asked a silly question, and said simply, “I went to class.”

That’s what you did, too. You went to class.

You went to class in your childhood bedrooms and at your parents’ kitchen tables and sitting on front steps to find a little privacy. You did it with computers and Zoom and group chats. You wrote papers, you took notes during lectures, you did experiments in virtual labs, and you tackled complex problem sets.

It would have been easy not to do this. People all over the country were talking about how short their attention span had become, how they couldn’t read books anymore, how they hovered near televisions, watching the frightening news and wondering what would happen next. It would have been so easy to slide into Netflix and Instagram and worry.