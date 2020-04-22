It’s an important precedent. During the 1960s and ’70s, southern segregationists used lawsuits to weaken the civil-rights movement. Claiborne Hardware put an end to that stratagem, and the decision remains a crucial part of free-speech and free-assembly law today.

Mckesson has for years been nationally known as an organizer of the Black Lives Matter movement. In July 2016, Mckesson joined a now-famous protest in front of the police headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Four days earlier, local police had shot and killed a black man named Alton Sterling. During the protest, someone—not Mckesson—threw an object that injured the plaintiff, known in the case only as “Officer John Doe.” Doe sued Mckesson and the entire #BlackLivesMatter hashtag for damages.

The district court dismissed the case, citing Claiborne Hardware. (As for the other defendants, the judge solemnly noted that there’s no federal-court jurisdiction over Twitter hashtags.) Doe appealed, and the case sailed into the law-free zone that is today’s Fifth Circuit. The appeals court refused to hear oral argument, and held the case for two years. Then, without warning, the panel of three judges—E. Grady Jolly, Jennifer Walker Elrod, and Don Willett—reversed the district court. They held that Mckesson could be liable for Doe’s damages. That’s not because he threw the rock, but because he ignored “the foreseeable risk of violence that his actions created.” This is a flat contradiction of the Claiborne Hardware rule.

Alarm spread quickly in First Amendment circles, and Mckesson asked the Fifth Circuit to vacate the opinion and rehear the case en banc—meaning with all of the circuit’s judges present, not merely a subset. Instead, the same conservative, three-judge panel “granted” what they called “rehearing.” It wasn’t a “hearing” at all; once again, they did not hear argument from Mckesson—they simply issued a new opinion agreeing with themselves.

Four months after that, Willett, a Donald Trump appointee, upended the case and announced he was switching his vote and now dissented from the earlier decision. In his new opinion, Willett cited Claiborne Hardware and argued that the case should be dismissed. That sparked another opinion by the other two judges, in which they again strongly agreed with themselves.

For those scoring at home, that is three decisions, for a total of four opinions, by the same panel in the same case. The second opinion vacated the first, and the third vacated the second. But wait! There’s more! On January 28, the Fifth Circuit released a new order denying rehearing by the full court.

Neither party had filed a second request for rehearing or expected it. The Supreme Court seemed to be the next stop. But, the order revealed, the full court, without being asked—what lawyers call “sua sponte”—had considered vacating the third opinion, and had split 8–8.